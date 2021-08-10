Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Oklahoma

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0bN8MfcB00
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Oklahoma

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8MfcB00
Pexels

#50. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 889
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +645.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8MfcB00
Unsplash

#49. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 914
- Number of babies in 2019: 84 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2016

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8MfcB00
Unsplash

#48. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 915
- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#55 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2012

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAj7w_0bN8MfcB00
PxHere

#47. Ryder

Ryder is a name of English origin meaning "horseman".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 926
- Number of babies in 2019: 80 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2012

National
- Rank: #110
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8MfcB00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#46. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 961
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +42.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8MfcB00
PxHere

#45. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 967
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8MfcB00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#44. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 982
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +44.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2016

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#43. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 985
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8MfcB00
PxHere

#42. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 997
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#84 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8MfcB00
Pixabay

#41. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,003
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8MfcB00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#40. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,023
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +144.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #86
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,366

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8MfcB00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#39. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,032
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +160.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8MfcB00
Pexels

#38. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,041
- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#96 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8MfcB00
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#37. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,053
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2011

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8MfcB00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#36. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,062
- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8MfcB00
Pexels

#35. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,067
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#77 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8MfcB00
Burst

#34. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,084
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8MfcB00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#33. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,094
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#71 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8MfcB00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,096
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#63 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwCU_0bN8MfcB00
Min An // Pexels

#31. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,101
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pII_0bN8MfcB00
Pixabay

#30. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,117
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#29. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2016

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0bN8MfcB00
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#28. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,130
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8MfcB00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#27. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2015

National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#26. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,182
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#30 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2017

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8MfcB00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#25. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8MfcB00
Pixabay

#24. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,221
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2014

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#23. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,224
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2017

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0bN8MfcB00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#22. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +496.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#21. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,260
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8MfcB00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#20. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,336
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8MfcB00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#19. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,370
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLv5d_0bN8MfcB00
Pexels

#18. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,378
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8MfcB00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#17. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,424
- Number of babies in 2019: 124 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8MfcB00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#16. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,438
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2015

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8MfcB00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,443
- Number of babies in 2019: 120 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#14. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8MfcB00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#13. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,489
- Number of babies in 2019: 137 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#12. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,492
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YdQ6_0bN8MfcB00
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#11. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,519
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#10. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,528
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8MfcB00
PxHere

#9. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8MfcB00
PxHere

#8. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,628
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#7. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,658
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2015

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,687
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se85C_0bN8MfcB00
Canva

#5. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,810
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8MfcB00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#4. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,899
- Number of babies in 2019: 236 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8MfcB00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,962
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8MfcB00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#2. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,972
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8MfcB00
Pixabay

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Oklahoma
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,992
- Number of babies in 2019: 193 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Photography#Welsh#German#Pxhere#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy