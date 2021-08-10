Cancel
Nevada State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Nevada

Pexels

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Nevada

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Nevada using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

PxHere

#50. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 607
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Unsplash

#49. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 613
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#84 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2017

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Burst

#48. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 614
- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#76 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010

National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#47. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 617
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#90 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#46. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2010

National
- Rank: #71
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53,983

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#45. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 629
- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#76 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2011

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#44. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 641
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#43. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 656
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#71 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Unsplash

#42. Damian

Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning "to tame".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 668
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2017

National
- Rank: #112
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,043

Canva

#41. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 701
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +41.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#40. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 706
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2018

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#39. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 720
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +426.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018

National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#38. Dominic

Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning "belonging to the lord".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 731
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2013

National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,037

Pixabay

#37. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 789
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

Pixabay

#36. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 793
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#19 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +27.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#35. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 813
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2019

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#34. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 816
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 842
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

Irisska // Shutterstock

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 844
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Canva

#31. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 860
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Canva

#30. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 876
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2015

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#29. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 899
- Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +362.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#28. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 914
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#27. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 915
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#26. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 923
- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Canva

#25. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 947
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#24. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 959
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#23. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 970
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#22. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 989
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2014

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

Canva

#21. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 991
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2015

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Unsplash

#20. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 992
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Unsplash

#19. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#18. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,084
- Number of babies in 2019: 115 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#17. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,089
- Number of babies in 2019: 80 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Pexels

#16. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,105
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

2p2play // Shutterstock

#15. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,175
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#14. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,185
- Number of babies in 2019: 131 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

Pixabay

#13. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,199
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +97.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#12. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,214
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#11. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,241
- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#10. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

PxHere

#9. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,358
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Canva

#8. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,394
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#7. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,415
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Pexels

#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Canva

#5. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#19 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#4. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,465
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Unsplash

#3. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,500
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,592
- Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +58.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Nevada
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,619
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +154.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

