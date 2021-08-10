Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri
Pixabay
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#50. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,501
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Unsplash
#49. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,502
- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +332.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019
National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#48. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,504
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#88 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
Canva
#47. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,557
- Number of babies in 2019: 198 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +132.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018
National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#46. Bentley
Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,578
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013
National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754
Unsplash
#45. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,578
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#94 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
PxHere
#44. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,579
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
Canva
#43. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,580
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#42. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,587
- Number of babies in 2019: 115 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183
Pixabay
#41. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,594
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2016
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#40. Easton
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,604
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018
National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647
Canva
#39. Cooper
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,625
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2019
National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181
Canva
#38. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,631
- Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2015
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
Unsplash
#37. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,633
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2011
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Burst
#36. Chase
Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,653
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#112 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -71.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010
National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197
Todd Trapani // Unsplash
#35. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,669
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +116.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#34. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,670
- Number of babies in 2019: 138 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2015
National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300
Min An // Pexels
#33. Eli
Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,746
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687
Canva
#32. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,821
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2015
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946
PxHere
#31. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,829
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Pixabay
#30. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,865
- Number of babies in 2019: 165 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#29. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,874
- Number of babies in 2019: 175 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2017
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#28. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2014
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Unsplash
#27. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,920
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#26. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,004
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#25. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,055
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#24. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,074
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2014
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682
Canva
#23. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,074
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2012
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
Canva
#22. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,137
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
Canva
#21. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,273
- Number of babies in 2019: 143 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
PxHere
#20. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#19. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Pixabay
#18. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,335
- Number of babies in 2019: 248 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980
Canva
#17. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,398
- Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2014
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#16. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,452
- Number of babies in 2019: 374 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +249.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#15. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,461
- Number of babies in 2019: 186 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#14. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,514
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Pixabay
#13. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,518
- Number of babies in 2019: 189 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2016
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Burst
#12. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,593
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
PxHere
#11. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,616
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
Canva
#10. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,627
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Unsplash
#9. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,634
- Number of babies in 2019: 222 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Negative Space
#8. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,738
- Number of babies in 2019: 313 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +86.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
PxHere
#7. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,818
- Number of babies in 2019: 254 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#6. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,967
- Number of babies in 2019: 234 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2013
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Canva
#5. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,005
- Number of babies in 2019: 306 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#4. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,087
- Number of babies in 2019: 285 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#3. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,512
- Number of babies in 2019: 238 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,620
- Number of babies in 2019: 380 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Shutterstock
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,811
- Number of babies in 2019: 331 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Comments / 0