Missouri State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8Mdqj00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#50. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,501
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U2EV_0bN8Mdqj00
Unsplash

#49. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,502
- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +332.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8Mdqj00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#48. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,504
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#88 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#47. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,557
- Number of babies in 2019: 198 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +132.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8Mdqj00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#46. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,578
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8Mdqj00
Unsplash

#45. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,578
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#94 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8Mdqj00
PxHere

#44. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,579
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#43. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,580
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8Mdqj00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#42. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,587
- Number of babies in 2019: 115 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8Mdqj00
Pixabay

#41. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,594
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8Mdqj00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#40. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,604
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#39. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,625
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2019

National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#38. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,631
- Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2015

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8Mdqj00
Unsplash

#37. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,633
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2011

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8Mdqj00
Burst

#36. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,653
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#112 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -71.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8Mdqj00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#35. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,669
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +116.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8Mdqj00
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#34. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,670
- Number of babies in 2019: 138 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2015

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8Mdqj00
Min An // Pexels

#33. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,746
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#32. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,821
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8Mdqj00
PxHere

#31. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,829
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8Mdqj00
Pixabay

#30. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,865
- Number of babies in 2019: 165 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8Mdqj00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#29. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,874
- Number of babies in 2019: 175 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2017

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8Mdqj00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#28. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8Mdqj00
Unsplash

#27. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,920
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVk6G_0bN8Mdqj00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#26. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,004
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0bN8Mdqj00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#25. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,055
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8Mdqj00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#24. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,074
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#23. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,074
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2012

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwgFt_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#22. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,137
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#21. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,273
- Number of babies in 2019: 143 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8Mdqj00
PxHere

#20. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8Mdqj00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#19. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8Mdqj00
Pixabay

#18. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,335
- Number of babies in 2019: 248 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#17. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,398
- Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2014

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8Mdqj00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,452
- Number of babies in 2019: 374 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +249.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8Mdqj00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#15. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,461
- Number of babies in 2019: 186 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8Mdqj00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#14. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,514
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8Mdqj00
Pixabay

#13. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,518
- Number of babies in 2019: 189 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2016

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8Mdqj00
Burst

#12. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,593
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8Mdqj00
PxHere

#11. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,616
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#10. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,627
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8Mdqj00
Unsplash

#9. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,634
- Number of babies in 2019: 222 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8Mdqj00
Negative Space

#8. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,738
- Number of babies in 2019: 313 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +86.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8Mdqj00
PxHere

#7. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,818
- Number of babies in 2019: 254 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8Mdqj00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#6. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,967
- Number of babies in 2019: 234 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2013

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8Mdqj00
Canva

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,005
- Number of babies in 2019: 306 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8Mdqj00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#4. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,087
- Number of babies in 2019: 285 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8Mdqj00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,512
- Number of babies in 2019: 238 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,620
- Number of babies in 2019: 380 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8Mdqj00
Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Missouri
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,811
- Number of babies in 2019: 331 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

