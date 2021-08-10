Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8Mcy000
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8Mcy000
Photopin

#50. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,224
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2016

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8Mcy000
PxHere

#49. Sawyer

Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#75 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017

National
- Rank: #116
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,918

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8Mcy000
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#48. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#105 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -69.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8Mcy000
Unsplash

#47. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,292
- Number of babies in 2019: 99 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2014

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#46. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,300
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +80.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8Mcy000
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#45. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,312
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2017

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8Mcy000
Irisska // Shutterstock

#44. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,340
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#73 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#43. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,342
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#67 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2013

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8Mcy000
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#42. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,345
- Number of babies in 2019: 189 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +204.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#41. Parker

Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#80 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2013

National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8Mcy000
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#40. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#116 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8Mcy000
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#39. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,358
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#84 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8Mcy000
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#38. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,362
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#59 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0bN8Mcy000
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#37. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,365
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#87 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2013

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8Mcy000
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#36. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,373
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8Mcy000
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#35. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,407
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8Mcy000
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#34. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,428
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2016

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8Mcy000
Pixabay

#33. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,434
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#63 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8Mcy000
Burst

#32. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,447
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0bN8Mcy000
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,458
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2017

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8Mcy000
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#30. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,472
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8Mcy000
Unsplash

#29. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,495
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +226.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUx3q_0bN8Mcy000
Pixabay

#28. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,560
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se85C_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#27. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,635
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8Mcy000
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#26. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,656
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8Mcy000
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#25. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,732
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2014

National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8Mcy000
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#24. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,742
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#23. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,824
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8Mcy000
Pixabay

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,842
- Number of babies in 2019: 127 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8Mcy000
Unsplash

#21. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,896
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlAl5_0bN8Mcy000
Unsplash

#20. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,909
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTtV4_0bN8Mcy000
Peakpx

#19. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,023
- Number of babies in 2019: 186 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8Mcy000
Flashon // Shutterstock

#18. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,061
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pII_0bN8Mcy000
Pixabay

#17. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,111
- Number of babies in 2019: 210 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8Mcy000
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#16. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,127
- Number of babies in 2019: 244 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0LW_0bN8Mcy000
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#15. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,139
- Number of babies in 2019: 136 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#14. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,153
- Number of babies in 2019: 203 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8Mcy000
Pixabay

#13. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,165
- Number of babies in 2019: 203 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8Mcy000
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#12. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGQWX_0bN8Mcy000
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#11. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,296
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8Mcy000
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#10. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,335
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwgFt_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#9. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,599
- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8Mcy000
Pexels

#8. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,643
- Number of babies in 2019: 346 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +135.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8Mcy000
Burst

#7. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,663
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,686
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8Mcy000
Pixabay

#5. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,733
- Number of babies in 2019: 277 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +51.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0bN8Mcy000
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#4. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,799
- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8Mcy000
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846
- Number of babies in 2019: 245 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8Mcy000
Canva

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,196
- Number of babies in 2019: 311 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8Mcy000
Philippe Put // Flickr

#1. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,349
- Number of babies in 2019: 210 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Unsplash#Pxhere#Irish#American#Scottish#Irisska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places To Live In Minnesota

A beautiful landscape, lakes, friendly people, and hockey make Minnesota one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Minnesota has excellent conditions and is full of friendly people and lovely things. This is, for the most part, the case. There are no perfect places on earth. Minnesota's towns and cities have a seedy underbelly to all that niceness. It's essential to know about a few things before you pack up and move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. To stay wealthy, safe, and have a career to look forward to, you will need to look deeper and uncover the truth. A third party can undertake the work of completing your homework. HomeSnacks collected and analyzed crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered in Massachusetts' most prominent cities and towns. When deciding where to retire in Minnesota, consider these 5 cities carefully.
Pennsylvania Stateyourerie

Pennsylvania’s top baby names for 2020

In the next several years, elementary Pennsylvania classrooms may see their fair share of Noah, Liam and Emmas, according to 2020 baby name statistics from the Social Security Administration. Noah topped the list for Pennsylvania’s most popular baby names in 2020, while Emma was the most popular name for girls.
Maryland Statephl17.com

Maryland’s top baby names for 2020

MARYLAND (WDVM) — School teachers may start to see more Liam, Noah, and Olivias in Maryland classrooms in the near future, according to 2020 baby name data from the Social Security Administration. Liam is listed as the most popular baby name in the state of Maryland in 2020, and Olivia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy