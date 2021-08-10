Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Photopin
#50. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,224
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2016
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
PxHere
#49. Sawyer
Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#75 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017
National
- Rank: #116
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,918
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#48. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#105 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -69.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
Unsplash
#47. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,292
- Number of babies in 2019: 99 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2014
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
Canva
#46. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,300
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +80.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#45. Easton
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,312
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2017
National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647
Irisska // Shutterstock
#44. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,340
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#73 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2010
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
Canva
#43. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,342
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#67 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2013
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#42. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,345
- Number of babies in 2019: 189 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +204.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231
Canva
#41. Parker
Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#80 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2013
National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#40. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#116 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010
National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#39. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,358
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#84 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2011
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#38. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,362
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#59 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#37. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,365
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#87 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2013
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#36. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,373
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019
National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#35. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,407
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2014
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#34. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,428
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2016
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
Pixabay
#33. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,434
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#63 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670
Burst
#32. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,447
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#31. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,458
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2017
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#30. Eli
Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,472
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687
Unsplash
#29. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,495
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +226.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017
National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899
Pixabay
#28. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,560
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
Canva
#27. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,635
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Todd Trapani // Unsplash
#26. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,656
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels
#25. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,732
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2014
National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#24. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,742
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
Canva
#23. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,824
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Pixabay
#22. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,842
- Number of babies in 2019: 127 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Unsplash
#21. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,896
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Unsplash
#20. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,909
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
Peakpx
#19. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,023
- Number of babies in 2019: 186 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Flashon // Shutterstock
#18. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,061
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
Pixabay
#17. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,111
- Number of babies in 2019: 210 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#16. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,127
- Number of babies in 2019: 244 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#15. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,139
- Number of babies in 2019: 136 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Canva
#14. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,153
- Number of babies in 2019: 203 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Pixabay
#13. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,165
- Number of babies in 2019: 203 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#12. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#11. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,296
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#10. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,335
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Canva
#9. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,599
- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Pexels
#8. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,643
- Number of babies in 2019: 346 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +135.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
Burst
#7. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,663
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#6. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,686
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
Pixabay
#5. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,733
- Number of babies in 2019: 277 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +51.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#4. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,799
- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#3. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846
- Number of babies in 2019: 245 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Canva
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,196
- Number of babies in 2019: 311 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Philippe Put // Flickr
#1. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,349
- Number of babies in 2019: 210 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Comments / 0