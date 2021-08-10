Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Minnesota

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8Mb5H00
Pixabay

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Minnesota

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Minnesota using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#50. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,246
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2011

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8Mb5H00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,256
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +109.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8Mb5H00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#48. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,271
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#81 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2011

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8Mb5H00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#47. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,283
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +155.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#46. Bennett

Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,290
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +71.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2017

National
- Rank: #163
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,736

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8Mb5H00
Pexels

#45. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,306
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#62 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8Mb5H00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#44. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,313
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2015

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTyc6_0bN8Mb5H00
Mallmo // Shutterstock

#43. Parker

Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,324
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013

National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8Mb5H00
Pixabay

#42. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,404
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2013

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8Mb5H00
Unsplash

#41. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,407
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2018

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8Mb5H00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#40. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,424
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2018

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8Mb5H00
Unsplash

#39. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,439
- Number of babies in 2019: 124 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2015

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8Mb5H00
Unsplash

#38. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,469
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2016

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8Mb5H00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#37. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,472
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#36. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,524
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGQWX_0bN8Mb5H00
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#35. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,529
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2011

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8Mb5H00
Negative Space

#34. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,531
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +229.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8Mb5H00
PxHere

#33. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,561
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#110 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -75.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8Mb5H00
Shutterstock

#32. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,573
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#31. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,581
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#77 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -69.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

Canva

#30. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,594
- Number of babies in 2019: 222 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +161.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #91
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,555

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8Mb5H00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#29. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,609
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8Mb5H00
Pixabay

#28. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,637
- Number of babies in 2019: 124 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2016

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#27. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,703
- Number of babies in 2019: 115 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8Mb5H00
Pixabay

#26. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,720
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#25. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,724
- Number of babies in 2019: 287 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +451.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #97
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,358

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#24. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,729
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Pixabay

#23. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,858
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8Mb5H00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#22. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,005
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#21. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,035
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2016

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8Mb5H00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#20. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,067
- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8Mb5H00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#19. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,071
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2015

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8Mb5H00
PxHere

#18. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,085
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8Mb5H00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#17. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,104
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8Mb5H00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#16. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,113
- Number of babies in 2019: 166 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8Mb5H00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,147
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8Mb5H00
Pixabay

#14. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,161
- Number of babies in 2019: 188 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,270
- Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8Mb5H00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#12. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,432
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk2t6_0bN8Mb5H00
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#11. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,450
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2013

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQkNW_0bN8Mb5H00
Burst

#10. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,469
- Number of babies in 2019: 170 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0LW_0bN8Mb5H00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#9. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,524
- Number of babies in 2019: 252 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8Mb5H00
PxHere

#8. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,603
- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8Mb5H00
Pixabay

#7. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,672
- Number of babies in 2019: 278 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#6. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,812
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2016

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8Mb5H00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#5. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,867
- Number of babies in 2019: 310 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +86.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8Mb5H00
PxHere

#4. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,035
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +23.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8Mb5H00
PxHere

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,053
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0bN8Mb5H00
Canva

#2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,357
- Number of babies in 2019: 301 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8Mb5H00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#1. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Minnesota
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,407
- Number of babies in 2019: 378 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +52.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Unsplash#Planter#Pixabay#Greek#Scottish#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places To Live In Minnesota

A beautiful landscape, lakes, friendly people, and hockey make Minnesota one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Minnesota has excellent conditions and is full of friendly people and lovely things. This is, for the most part, the case. There are no perfect places on earth. Minnesota's towns and cities have a seedy underbelly to all that niceness. It's essential to know about a few things before you pack up and move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. To stay wealthy, safe, and have a career to look forward to, you will need to look deeper and uncover the truth. A third party can undertake the work of completing your homework. HomeSnacks collected and analyzed crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered in Massachusetts' most prominent cities and towns. When deciding where to retire in Minnesota, consider these 5 cities carefully.

Comments / 0

Community Policy