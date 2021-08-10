Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Louisiana

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

#50. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,040

- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#49 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016



National

- Rank: #46

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

#49. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,059

- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#19 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +88.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019



National

- Rank: #33

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

#48. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,073

- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#57 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2018



National

- Rank: #49

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

#47. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,091

- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#79 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011



National

- Rank: #92

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

#46. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,115

- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#45 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2012



National

- Rank: #87

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885

#45. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,117

- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#54 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

#44. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119

- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#33 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2015



National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

#43. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,124

- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#65 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011



National

- Rank: #61

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

#42. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,130

- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#54 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2014



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

#41. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,155

- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#42 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

#40. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,172

- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#88 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2011



National

- Rank: #47

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

#39. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,190

- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#47 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2014



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

#38. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,192

- Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#86 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010



National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

#37. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,212

- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#61 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010



National

- Rank: #55

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

#36. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,212

- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#17 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

#35. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,215

- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#35 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

#34. Ayden

Ayden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "fire".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,242

- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#52 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012



National

- Rank: #82

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,489

#33. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,258

- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#40 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2018



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

#32. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275

- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#54 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012



National

- Rank: #57

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

#31. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,277

- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#24 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +108.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017



National

- Rank: #56

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

#30. Jace

Jace is a name of American origin meaning "heal".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278

- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#24 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013



National

- Rank: #88

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,325

#29. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,317

- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#49 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015



National

- Rank: #52

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

#28. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,340

- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#9 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +75.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019



National

- Rank: #45

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

#27. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349

- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#12 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

#26. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,375

- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#29 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2014



National

- Rank: #51

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

#25. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,390

- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#70 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010



National

- Rank: #58

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

#24. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,401

- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

#23. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,496

- Number of babies in 2019: 99 (#41 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

#22. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,518

- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#13 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018



National

- Rank: #37

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

#21. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,564

- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#38 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

#20. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,579

- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#26 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

#19. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,613

- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#29 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

#18. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618

- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#26 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

#17. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,621

- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#38 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011



National

- Rank: #44

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

#16. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,645

- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#21 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

#15. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,679

- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

#14. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,710

- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#21 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

#13. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,842

- Number of babies in 2019: 124 (#20 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

#12. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,871

- Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2015



National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

#11. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,918

- Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#8 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

#10. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,935

- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#44 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -69.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,949

- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#10 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

#8. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,964

- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

#7. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,072

- Number of babies in 2019: 184 (#6 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019



National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

#6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,109

- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#4 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

#5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,283

- Number of babies in 2019: 188 (#5 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

#4. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,364

- Number of babies in 2019: 282 (#2 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +184.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

#3. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,376

- Number of babies in 2019: 282 (#2 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,631

- Number of babies in 2019: 287 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

#1. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



Louisiana

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,650

- Number of babies in 2019: 181 (#7 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591