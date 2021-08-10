Cancel
Louisiana State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmXB_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#50. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,040
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8MaCY00
PxHere

#49. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,059
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +88.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8MaCY00
Negative Space

#48. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,073
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2018

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#47. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,091
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#79 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8MaCY00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#46. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,115
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2012

National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8MaCY00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#45. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,117
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8MaCY00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#44. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2015

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGQWX_0bN8MaCY00
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#43. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,124
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6eYN_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#42. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,130
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8MaCY00
Pixabay

#41. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,155
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8MaCY00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#40. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,172
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#88 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2011

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8MaCY00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#39. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,190
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2014

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8MaCY00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#38. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,192
- Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#86 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8MaCY00
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#37. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,212
- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#61 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8MaCY00
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#36. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,212
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#35. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,215
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#35 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8MaCY00
Pexels

#34. Ayden

Ayden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "fire".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,242
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,489

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlAl5_0bN8MaCY00
Unsplash

#33. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,258
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2018

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8MaCY00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#32. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8MaCY00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#31. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +108.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8MaCY00
Unsplash

#30. Jace

Jace is a name of American origin meaning "heal".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013

National
- Rank: #88
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,325

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8MaCY00
Pexels

#29. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,317
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8MaCY00
PxHere

#28. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,340
- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +75.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8MaCY00
Pixabay

#27. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#26. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,375
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2014

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8MaCY00
Pixabay

#25. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,390
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#70 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YdQ6_0bN8MaCY00
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#24. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,401
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUD3L_0bN8MaCY00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#23. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,496
- Number of babies in 2019: 99 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8MaCY00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#22. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,518
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8MaCY00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#21. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,564
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#20. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,579
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLv5d_0bN8MaCY00
Pexels

#19. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,613
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8MaCY00
Pexels

#18. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8MaCY00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#17. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,621
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#16. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,645
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0bN8MaCY00
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#15. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,679
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#14. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,710
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#13. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,842
- Number of babies in 2019: 124 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#12. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,871
- Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8MaCY00
Pixabay

#11. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,918
- Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8MaCY00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#10. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,935
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -69.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8MaCY00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,949
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U2EV_0bN8MaCY00
Unsplash

#8. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,964
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8MaCY00
Pixabay

#7. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,072
- Number of babies in 2019: 184 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8MaCY00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,109
- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8MaCY00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,283
- Number of babies in 2019: 188 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8MaCY00
PxHere

#4. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,364
- Number of babies in 2019: 282 (#2 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +184.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfxOe_0bN8MaCY00
Unsplash

#3. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,376
- Number of babies in 2019: 282 (#2 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,631
- Number of babies in 2019: 287 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8MaCY00
Canva

#1. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Louisiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,650
- Number of babies in 2019: 181 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

