Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Pennsylvania

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Pixabay

#50. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,893

- Number of babies in 2019: 273 (#46 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #43 in 2017



National

- Rank: #31

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Canva

#49. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,895

- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#73 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2014



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#48. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,936

- Number of babies in 2019: 477 (#8 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +337.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019



National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

PxHere

#47. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,953

- Number of babies in 2019: 277 (#45 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #45 in 2019



National

- Rank: #50

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

Canva

#46. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,151

- Number of babies in 2019: 372 (#21 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +44.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019



National

- Rank: #45

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

Canva

#45. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,168

- Number of babies in 2019: 378 (#19 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +89.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019



National

- Rank: #33

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Min An // Pexels

#44. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,197

- Number of babies in 2019: 236 (#53 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2014



National

- Rank: #47

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#43. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,200

- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#94 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2012



National

- Rank: #58

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

Burst

#42. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,275

- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#92 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011



National

- Rank: #65

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#41. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,286

- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#41 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2016



National

- Rank: #57

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

Canva

#40. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,364

- Number of babies in 2019: 239 (#52 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2011



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#39. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,366

- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#56 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2010



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#38. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,423

- Number of babies in 2019: 223 (#60 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010



National

- Rank: #36

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

Burst

#37. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,431

- Number of babies in 2019: 244 (#49 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010



National

- Rank: #54

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#36. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,497

- Number of babies in 2019: 251 (#48 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013



National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Canva

#35. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,574

- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#41 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2015



National

- Rank: #44

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Burst

#34. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,579

- Number of babies in 2019: 390 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019



National

- Rank: #37

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#33. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,627

- Number of babies in 2019: 411 (#16 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019



National

- Rank: #40

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,762

- Number of babies in 2019: 235 (#55 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#31. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,784

- Number of babies in 2019: 318 (#29 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Canva

#30. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,809

- Number of babies in 2019: 216 (#64 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010



National

- Rank: #80

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

Unsplash

#29. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,883

- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#38 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016



National

- Rank: #53

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#28. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,901

- Number of babies in 2019: 346 (#26 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2016



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#27. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903

- Number of babies in 2019: 288 (#40 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2015



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#26. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,921

- Number of babies in 2019: 221 (#62 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#25. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,962

- Number of babies in 2019: 343 (#27 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2016



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#24. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,121

- Number of babies in 2019: 266 (#47 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#23. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,292

- Number of babies in 2019: 300 (#34 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

PxHere

#22. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,324

- Number of babies in 2019: 369 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#21. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,533

- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#38 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Canva

#20. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,547

- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#24 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#19. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,587

- Number of babies in 2019: 329 (#28 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,696

- Number of babies in 2019: 430 (#12 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2016



National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Canva

#17. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,810

- Number of babies in 2019: 392 (#17 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015



National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Unsplash

#16. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,841

- Number of babies in 2019: 280 (#43 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011



National

- Rank: #35

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

PxHere

#15. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,909

- Number of babies in 2019: 374 (#20 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#14. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,924

- Number of babies in 2019: 427 (#13 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Canva

#13. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,998

- Number of babies in 2019: 454 (#9 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019



National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Falcona // Shutterstock

#12. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,060

- Number of babies in 2019: 519 (#4 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#11. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,126

- Number of babies in 2019: 412 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Shutterstock

#10. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,175

- Number of babies in 2019: 367 (#23 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Pixabay

#9. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,316

- Number of babies in 2019: 438 (#10 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2014



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,403

- Number of babies in 2019: 511 (#6 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2016



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Canva

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,982

- Number of babies in 2019: 542 (#3 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Pixabay

#6. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,041

- Number of babies in 2019: 503 (#7 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Unsplash

#5. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,305

- Number of babies in 2019: 419 (#14 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

2p2play // Shutterstock

#4. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,589

- Number of babies in 2019: 437 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Canva

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,871

- Number of babies in 2019: 719 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +13.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,310

- Number of babies in 2019: 761 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



Pennsylvania

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,316

- Number of babies in 2019: 519 (#4 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591