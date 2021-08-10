Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Pennsylvania
Peakpx
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Pixabay
#50. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,893
- Number of babies in 2019: 273 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #43 in 2017
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Canva
#49. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,895
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#73 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2014
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
Todd Trapani // Unsplash
#48. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,936
- Number of babies in 2019: 477 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +337.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
PxHere
#47. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,953
- Number of babies in 2019: 277 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #45 in 2019
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846
Canva
#46. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,151
- Number of babies in 2019: 372 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +44.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
Canva
#45. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,168
- Number of babies in 2019: 378 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +89.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
Min An // Pexels
#44. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,197
- Number of babies in 2019: 236 (#53 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2014
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#43. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,200
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#94 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2012
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
Burst
#42. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,275
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#92 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011
National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#41. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2016
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066
Canva
#40. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,364
- Number of babies in 2019: 239 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2011
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels
#39. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,366
- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2010
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#38. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,423
- Number of babies in 2019: 223 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848
Burst
#37. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,431
- Number of babies in 2019: 244 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#36. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,497
- Number of babies in 2019: 251 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
Canva
#35. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,574
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2015
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
Burst
#34. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,579
- Number of babies in 2019: 390 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#33. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,627
- Number of babies in 2019: 411 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#32. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,762
- Number of babies in 2019: 235 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#31. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,784
- Number of babies in 2019: 318 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
Canva
#30. Chase
Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,809
- Number of babies in 2019: 216 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010
National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197
Unsplash
#29. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#28. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,901
- Number of babies in 2019: 346 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2016
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#27. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903
- Number of babies in 2019: 288 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2015
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#26. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,921
- Number of babies in 2019: 221 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#25. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,962
- Number of babies in 2019: 343 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2016
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#24. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,121
- Number of babies in 2019: 266 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#23. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,292
- Number of babies in 2019: 300 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
PxHere
#22. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,324
- Number of babies in 2019: 369 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#21. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,533
- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Canva
#20. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,547
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#19. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,587
- Number of babies in 2019: 329 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#18. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,696
- Number of babies in 2019: 430 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2016
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980
Canva
#17. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,810
- Number of babies in 2019: 392 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Unsplash
#16. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,841
- Number of babies in 2019: 280 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850
PxHere
#15. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,909
- Number of babies in 2019: 374 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#14. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,924
- Number of babies in 2019: 427 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Canva
#13. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,998
- Number of babies in 2019: 454 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
Falcona // Shutterstock
#12. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,060
- Number of babies in 2019: 519 (#4 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#11. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,126
- Number of babies in 2019: 412 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Shutterstock
#10. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,175
- Number of babies in 2019: 367 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Pixabay
#9. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,316
- Number of babies in 2019: 438 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2014
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#8. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,403
- Number of babies in 2019: 511 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2016
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Canva
#7. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,982
- Number of babies in 2019: 542 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Pixabay
#6. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,041
- Number of babies in 2019: 503 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Unsplash
#5. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,305
- Number of babies in 2019: 419 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
2p2play // Shutterstock
#4. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,589
- Number of babies in 2019: 437 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Canva
#3. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,871
- Number of babies in 2019: 719 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +13.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,310
- Number of babies in 2019: 761 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,316
- Number of babies in 2019: 519 (#4 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
