Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Virginia

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8MYNy00
Pixabay

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Virginia

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#50. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,993
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#73 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2011

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8MYNy00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#49. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,998
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#78 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2013

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0bN8MYNy00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#48. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,001
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +13.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8MYNy00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#47. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,091
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8MYNy00
PxHere

#46. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,147
- Number of babies in 2019: 167 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2011

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8MYNy00
Pexels

#45. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,162
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#63 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6eYN_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#44. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,198
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#43. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,218
- Number of babies in 2019: 167 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2011

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8MYNy00
Unsplash

#42. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,226
- Number of babies in 2019: 243 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +73.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2018

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8MYNy00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#41. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,234
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +53.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8MYNy00
PxHere

#40. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,247
- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2017

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8MYNy00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,351
- Number of babies in 2019: 355 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +244.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8MYNy00
Pexels

#38. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,383
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2016

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8MYNy00
Burst

#37. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,416
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#36. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,425
- Number of babies in 2019: 258 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwCU_0bN8MYNy00
Min An // Pexels

#35. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,435
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8MYNy00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#34. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,528
- Number of babies in 2019: 273 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8MYNy00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#33. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,544
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2012

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8MYNy00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#32. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,589
- Number of babies in 2019: 165 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2011

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8MYNy00
Pixabay

#31. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,629
- Number of babies in 2019: 238 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2014

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8MYNy00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#30. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,644
- Number of babies in 2019: 178 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#29. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,758
- Number of babies in 2019: 239 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8MYNy00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#28. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,783
- Number of babies in 2019: 180 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#27. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,814
- Number of babies in 2019: 318 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#26. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,920
- Number of babies in 2019: 263 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#25. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,926
- Number of babies in 2019: 248 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2013

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8MYNy00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#24. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,935
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8MYNy00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#23. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,960
- Number of babies in 2019: 201 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesWW_0bN8MYNy00
Unsplash

#22. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,028
- Number of babies in 2019: 178 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8MYNy00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#21. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,034
- Number of babies in 2019: 235 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2016

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8MYNy00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#20. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,048
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8MYNy00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#19. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,061
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2013

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8MYNy00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#18. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,137
- Number of babies in 2019: 256 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2015

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8MYNy00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#17. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,193
- Number of babies in 2019: 232 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0bN8MYNy00
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,216
- Number of babies in 2019: 281 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2014

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8MYNy00
Shutterstock

#15. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,319
- Number of babies in 2019: 386 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +41.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKck_0bN8MYNy00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#14. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,334
- Number of babies in 2019: 288 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8MYNy00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#13. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,464
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8MYNy00
PxHere

#12. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,681
- Number of babies in 2019: 332 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8MYNy00
Pixabay

#11. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,732
- Number of babies in 2019: 294 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8MYNy00
Photopin

#10. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,797
- Number of babies in 2019: 299 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8MYNy00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,841
- Number of babies in 2019: 251 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8MYNy00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#8. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,958
- Number of babies in 2019: 345 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8MYNy00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#7. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,039
- Number of babies in 2019: 378 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8MYNy00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,216
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#5. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,266
- Number of babies in 2019: 287 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8MYNy00
Canva

#4. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,568
- Number of babies in 2019: 430 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8MYNy00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,902
- Number of babies in 2019: 577 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +68.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8MYNy00
Pixabay

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,912
- Number of babies in 2019: 514 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8MYNy00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Virginia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,726
- Number of babies in 2019: 515 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Planter#Pixabay#Irisska#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Virginia

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in West Virginia

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Maryland StateWJLA

Where COVID-19 trends stand in DC, Maryland and Virginia today

WASHINGTON (7News) — The United States is in the midst of another surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course in late July on some of its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission. Substantial or high transmission, per the CDC, means more than 50 total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia’s smallest county set to defy school mask mandate

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – On Thursday night, hours after Virginia issued a universal mask mandate for all schools, one school board voted to not follow suit. While the public health order issued by state health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver requires that “all individuals aged two and older to wear maks when indoors at public and private K-12 schools in order to inhibit spread of the virus, as recommended and described by the CDC,” that’s not the plan in Highland County.
Virginia StatePosted by
WTKR News 3

Ex-Tennessee vaccinations director planning to leave state to move to Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The husband of Tennessee’s former vaccinations director says they are planning to move out of the state this fall. Their planned move to northern Virginia comes amid growing tension over efforts to combat COVID-19. Brad Fiscus told WPLN that their move was in the works before a contentious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy