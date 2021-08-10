Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Covid vaccines mean we can start living again – in Britain, at least | Devi Sridhar

By Devi Sridhar
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pXaE_0bN8MS5c00
Festivalgoers at Latitude, Henham Park, Suffolk, 23 July. Photograph: Ash Knotek/REX/Shutterstock

We have all made sacrifices over the past 18 months. People have stayed home to protect others. Businesses have shuttered and many people have lost their incomes and jobs. Trips to see family members overseas have been cancelled; weddings have been postponed. As an initial strategy, these pandemic rules made sense. Our collective sacrifices saved lives and bought scientists time to deliver solutions. In the race to produce a vaccine, time was the currency that counted most.

But now we have several safe and effective vaccines. Hospitals are more experienced at dealing with Covid-19. We know that ventilating buildings, wearing face coverings indoors and avoiding crowded spaces and workplaces when feeling unwell all help to stop the spread of the virus.

It is hard to overstate how transformative vaccines in particular are. Though less effective at stopping the spread of the Delta variant, they are still remarkably effective at preventing severe disease and death. In most instances, people who avoided infection until being vaccinated acquired another layer of protection; they can still get infected, but it is highly unlikely they will end up in hospital or die.

It can be confusing to know how to live in this new situation, where vaccines have transformed but not solved the Covid crisis in richer countries. Legal restrictions have lifted across the UK, but people have not resumed their pre-Covid behaviours. Most are still acting cautiously . This is wise: we know how serious the virus is, and we know that underestimating it is foolish.

At the same time, the collective experiences denied to us during the pandemic are part of being human. Whether it’s going to live music concerts, sitting in the cinema or lifting weights in the gym, the rituals and experiences that were dangerous because of the virus are those which give us meaning and joy. I have started doing some of the things I love again, taking part in hot yoga and spin classes. Life is better and brighter when we can do the things that make our lives meaningful.

In many ways, now is the moment we were holding out for. The UK has achieved high vaccination coverage; a recent ONS study estimates over 93% of adults have antibodies across the four nations. The vaccination programme has raced to get a lid on new variants such as Alpha and Delta that are dramatically more transmissible. In terms of uptake, it has been extraordinarily effective.

While life hasn’t returned to pre-Covid normality, it is nonetheless time to start getting back to living. The challenge now is to return to the activities we enjoy while maintaining a sense of caution and consideration for others, particularly those who are immunocompromised, who can’t get vaccinated and children under 16 who haven’t had access to the vaccine. Because not everyone is equally protected against the virus, it makes sense to keep wearing masks in public spaces and acting with others in mind to avoid spreading the virus.

We made sacrifices to buy time for a scientific solution that has now arrived. Thanks to vaccines, we are now in a position where we can make informed decisions about how to take part in previously risky activities. You might think of this like a “risk budget”; if you are doubly vaccinated and get tested regularly, you can go back to doing the things that make you happy and feel alive, deciding where and how you choose to take risks. Covid-19 has not gone away, but the vaccines allow us to think of it like the other risks we take, such as driving on motorways or travelling to foreign countries.

In the early months of the pandemic, when there was still considerable uncertainty about the potential for scientific breakthroughs, suppressing the virus entirely through the so-called zero-Covid approach was, in my view, the best early strategy for countries able to achieve it. I made the case for this approach across the UK in summer 2020 in order to avoid the second wave and a winter lockdown. Antibody prevalence was less than 10% at the time. Now even the countries that pursued this model, such as Australia and New Zealand, need a more sustainable strategy. This will involve vaccinating 80-90% of their populations and opening up cautiously to international travel. All countries are running towards the same goal: mass vaccination coverage.

There are still questions over what will happen this winter in the UK and Europe. But the problems we may face in the future will pale in comparison to the devastation that Delta is causing in countries such as Peru, Namibia, Indonesia and Nepal. Vaccines are largely unavailable in these places, health systems are collapsing and people face the choice of going to work and catching Covid-19 or staying home and going hungry.

Now that we’re able to go back to living, there’s no excuse for not caring about the rest of the world. Rich governments urgently need to start putting real investment into vaccinating poorer countries, whether by building regional manufacturing hubs, waiving intellectual property rights or investing in other countries’ medical capacity. The UK government should be doing more to help on these issues and ensure Covid becomes a manageable issue, because the pandemic is not over until it is over everywhere.

  • Prof Devi Sridhar is chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh




Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#Pre Covid#Ons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Delta Covid variant really may be JUST as infectious as the un-jabbed, Government figures suggest

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Covid really may be just as infectious as the un-jabbed, official data suggested today. Public Health England say viral loads appear similar among people infected with the Delta variant in both groups, meaning, theoretically, they are equally contagious. But health chiefs insisted the current crop of...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

So can we defeat the long Covid epidemic too? As the numbers affected soar to two million in England alone — and the list of symptoms it causes multiplies — we reveal how an army of scientists is going into battle again

During our phone interview, Professor Brendan Delaney, chair in medical informatics at Imperial College London, suddenly apologises: ‘Sorry about the pauses,’ he says, ‘but I’m still learning to concentrate on both what I am saying and on my breathing’. Professor Delaney was one of the early victims of long Covid...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Weight LossTelegraph

Covid exposed decades of ill-health in Britain – we urgently need to change our lifestyles

It’s an uncomfortable question and the answer will not be welcome in many corners, but it’s one we need to ask: how healthy is Britain?. Ask any physician and they’ll tell you that prevention is always better than cure. There are many afflictions over which we have no control. However, for countless diseases our own behaviour and habits have a huge bearing on whether the problem manifests itself during a lifetime. Since I became a doctor the average life expectancy in the UK has risen dramatically from 68 to 82 years. That gives far more time for the collection of a host of more illnesses which may not always be successfully treated.
Public HealthPosted by
Loudwire

Artists Can Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test at Live Nation Venues

The live music industry has started to resume, but safety remains the utmost concern after a year-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events promoter and venue operator Live Nation have laid out their stance on requiring vaccinations or negative COVID tests in a new document to artists that allows and encourages them to employ COVID measures to help negate a possible outbreak.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Vaccine Team Q&A: When can we expect COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 booster shots. COVID-19 booster shots are not currently recommended here in the U.S., but other countries have already started to roll out third doses to protect people against the Delta variant. Right now, Israel...
Public HealthScientific American

‘Breakthrough’ Infections Do Not Mean COVID Vaccines Are Failing

Endless news cycles and viral social media warn of “breakthrough infections” in people already vaccinated for COVID-19. These reports leave the mistaken impression that protections afforded by the vaccines are not working—and they can fuel reticence among the millions of people in the U.S. who have yet to get a shot. But such infections are not only known to occur after COVID vaccination. They frequently happen following inoculation against influenza, measles and many other diseases.
Public Health10NEWS

What does full FDA approval mean for the COVID-19 vaccine?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may soon be the first to become fully-approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the New York Times, the FDA would like to fully approve the vaccine by Labor Day. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently only have emergency use authorization in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy