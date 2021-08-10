Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Family escapes burning house that was undergoing renovation

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

A family of four was able to escape their burning house, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened after midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue on the city's north side.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames on the first floor of the large two-story home. The fire spread throughout the house, but authorities were able to extinguish the flames.

Four people inside, whose ages were not reported, made it out on their own before crews arrived. The home was undergoing renovation and some building materials reportedly caught on fire.

Authorities said the damage is estimated to be over $100,000.

