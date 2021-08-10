Man dies after being shot in the face in gas station parking lot

A man in his 50s was sitting in his pickup truck, talking to his wife on the phone, when someone shot him in the face, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in a gas station parking lot in the 2000 block of East Southcross.

The man drove to a nearby business and his wife called for help. Emergency Medical Services arrived, but the man passed away.

Authorities are gathering surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to try and get a description of the suspect.

