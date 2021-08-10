Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Starship's Delivery Robots Roll Out to Four More College Campuses

By Chris Albrecht
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 5 days ago
It's back-to-school season here in the U.S, and for an increasing number of students, that means getting back to robot food delivery on campus. Along those lines, Starship announced today that it is growing its roster of college campus clients with the addition of robot delivery at University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), University of Kentucky (UK), University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Daytona Beach, FL campus.

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

