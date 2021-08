Peach originate from the region of Northwest China, but today it can be found in many parts of the world. The Ancient Romans referred to the peach as malum persicum “Persian apple”, and later becoming known as French pêche, hence the English “peach”. There are over 2000 varieties of peaches in the world. The peach is a member of the rose family and is a close relative of almonds. Peaches, along with cherries and apricots, are stone fruits. They are called “stone fruit” because of the hard pits surrounding their seeds. China is the world’s leading producer of peaches accounting for about half of the world’s production. On average, a person in the U.S. eats 2.2 pounds of peaches per year.