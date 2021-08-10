Some Democrats Don't Think The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Package Is Enough

Good morning. And how is everyone on this fine Reinstatement Day? Breaking out the sparklers and the noisemakers? Waiting on the sidewalk for the parade? Greeting it with "solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty...Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more," as John Adams wrote to Abigail about the celebrations surrounding the Declaration of Independence?