Traditional barbecue and eye-popping pastries served from a garage in the Finger Lakes

I'm keeping my eyes peeled as we're driving down Route 89 near Cayuga Lake. And even though we're being guided by a GPS, we miss our destination and have to make a U-turn. Finally, we spot it: a small, rustic red-and-white sign with a waving "open" flag attached to it. We park on the street and walk down a driveway — half concrete, half gravel and dotted with weeds — past a modest ranch-style house. Our destination is State Bakery + Smokehouse, which is housed in a large garage, its opening covered with a screen.