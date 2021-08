Two years ago, Biontech was still a small research company. The company is now worth billions. At the beginning of August, Biontech cracked the market value of 100 billion US dollars for the first time. As a German company, Biontech uses the domain name biontech.de for its website. Alexander Schubert, co-founder of .berlin and an expert in domain acquisition and research, was amazed in November 2020 that the company has long since been internationally active, but is not the owner of the biontech.com domain at all.