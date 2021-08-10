Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Highs Wednesday in the 80s and lower 90s. Highs Thursday and Friday mid 80s to near 100 with the warmest temperatures over the Southwest Interior, Lower Chehalis Valley, Cascade foothills and Cascade valleys. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nighttime relief Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning will be poor across Eastern Puget Sound, the adjacent Cascade foothills and in the Seattle metro area away from the water. Overnight lows will only briefly drop into the mid to upper 60s.