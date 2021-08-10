Cancel
Gastonia, NC

2-Year-Old Child Accidentally Shoots, Kills Father While Playing With Gun Inside Home

By Suman Varandani
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2-year-old boy picked up a gun and accidentally shot his father inside their home in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Sunday. The child found the gun lying on a table and began playing with it. The father was sitting on the couch when his son pulled the trigger, the boy's grandmother told WBTV. The toddler and his parents were reportedly visiting the boy's grandmother when the shooting took place.

