2-Year-Old Child Accidentally Shoots, Kills Father While Playing With Gun Inside Home
A 2-year-old boy picked up a gun and accidentally shot his father inside their home in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Sunday. The child found the gun lying on a table and began playing with it. The father was sitting on the couch when his son pulled the trigger, the boy's grandmother told WBTV. The toddler and his parents were reportedly visiting the boy's grandmother when the shooting took place.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0