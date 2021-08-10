Bengals Fans Consume Most Alcoholic Beverages During Games

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans have dealt with their fair share of heartbreak over the years, but they're ranked first in the NFL in one key category.

They consume more alcoholic beverages during the game than any of the other 31 teams according to a new survey from SportsHandle.

Bengals fans consume 5.2 drinks per game on average, which was firmly in first place. They also spend over $43 on alcohol at Paul Brown Stadium, which was the 12th most.

The Ravens are second (4.7), the Browns are eighth (4.3) and the Steelers are No. 23 (3.5) on the list.

SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans from June 21-30 to get the results. Check out the complete survey below.

