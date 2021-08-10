FAQs on the coming COVID-19 vaccine military mandate

THE COMING MANDATE: At the direction of President Joe Biden , Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is moving ahead with plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for uniformed military members by mid-September, whether or not the vaccine has been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“I will seek the President's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration licensure, whichever comes first,” Austin said in a “message to the force” memo released yesterday.

The memo was short on details, as Austin has left it up to the individual military services to draw up implementation plans. “I have every confidence that service leadership and your commanders will implement this new vaccination program with professionalism, skill, and compassion,” he said.

Here’s what we know about the new policy:

WHO WILL HAVE TO GET THE VACCINE? The COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the 17 required vaccines already mandated for troops. That means all service members will have to get the shots or face discipline.

“I think members of the military understand when you sign up for the military that there are requirements laid upon you, and some of those requirements include being healthy and fit and ready to serve,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby .

The mandate will not apply to civilian employees or federal contractors who work for the Defense Department.

WHAT IF THE FDA ACTS BEFORE SEPT. 15? Mid-September is the deadline to have the new regulations in place, but once the FDA approves a vaccine, Austin has the authority to mandate vaccinations immediately. And approval could come by the end of the month.

But that does not mean everyone in the military has to be vaccinated immediately. Military personnel will have some period of time to get their shots.

But with the mandate coming, Austin is urging troops not to wait for the new rules. “I strongly encourage all DoD military and civilian personnel — as well as contractor personnel — to get vaccinated now,” he wrote in his memo. “Get the shot. Stay healthy. Stay ready,” Austin urged.

WHAT IF THE FDA DOESN’T ACT BEFORE SEPT. 15? If none of the current vaccines win full approval by the FDA, Austin will then seek a waiver from the White House, which President Joe Biden indicated in a statement he will be quick to approve.

“I strongly support Secretary Austin’s message to the Force,” Biden said, arguing the U.S. is “still on a wartime footing” against the virus. “Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world.”

“We will also be keeping a close eye on infection rates, which are on the rise now due to the delta variant, and the impact these rates might have on our readiness,” Austin said. “I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the president if I feel the need to do so.”

WHAT HAPPENS TO TROOPS WHO REFUSE THE SHOTS? The Pentagon is not saying, and yesterday, Kirby expressed the hope that vaccine hesitancy won’t be a problem in the ranks. “The secretary believes that the men and women of the military, even the ones that have been hesitant, will comply,” he said, adding he would not speculate on what would happen if someone continues to refuse the vaccine.

“What [Austin’s] asking for in this message to the force today is don't wait. They're safe, they're effective, they work, they make us a more ready force.”

Already some 70% of the active-duty force have voluntarily received at least one shot.

WHAT HAPPENS TO DOD CIVILIANS WHO REFUSE THE SHOTS? Civilians won’t face discipline, but daily life could get more difficult. Austin says there will be “additional restrictions and requirements” for unvaccinated federal workers.

“I don't have the details for all of that today,” said Kirby. “ We're working hard on what will be a policy directive to come in the coming days that will make it clear what those requirements and restrictions are and how they apply to everybody in the DOD workforce, including uniformed personnel.”

WHAT IS CONGRESS SAYING? While there is opposition to mandatory military vaccines among a small number of Republicans in Congress, there is wide bipartisan support for the move among leaders of the House Armed Services Committee.

“We must not allow COVID-19 to be a hindrance on our force,” said ranking Republican Rep. Mike Rogers , noting the 70% voluntary rate. “I hope that number reaches 100% quickly.”

“The science is clear: vaccination is the only way to beat this virus,” said Chairman Rep. Adam Smith . “As such, Secretary Austin’s decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for our entire force is going to save lives and safeguard our military readiness.”

PENTAGON MOVES TO REQUIRE MEMBERS OF US MILITARY TO BE VACCINATED

ANOTHER NORTH KOREAN WARNING: As the United States and South Korea prepare to resume annual military exercises that were scaled back during the Trump administration, North Korea has renewed its annual criticism that the drills are a thinly disguised rehearsal for an invasion of the North.

“The dangerous war exercises, pushed ahead by the U.S. and the South Korean side, disregardful of our repeated warnings, will surely make them face a more serious security threat,” said Kim Yo Jong , the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , in a statement from the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Kim accused the South of “perfidious behavior” and seemed to be warning that the North would be accelerating its conventional and nuclear weapons programs in response.

“The reality proves that only substantial deterrent, not words, can ensure the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and that it is a vital requirement for us to build up the force powerful enough to fully contain the external threats to us,” she said.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea did not answer daily phone calls from South Korea over a military hotline in an apparent reaction to the presumption of exercises.

US STRIKES TALIBAN ‘​​WHERE AND WHEN FEASIBLE’: Despite having what it calls “a pretty robust over-the-horizon capability,” the Pentagon admitted yesterday there’s little the U.S. can do to stop the rapid advance of the Taliban, which now control six provincial capitals in Afghanistan.

Asked point blank at yesterday’s briefing what the U.S. can do to help the Afghan government forces, who have in some cases lost their will to fight, Kirby had a surprisingly blunt answer, "not much."

“We don’t have forces on the ground in partnership with them,” Kirby said. “We will certainly support from the air, where and when feasible, but that's no substitute for leadership on the ground, it's no substitute for political leadership in Kabul, it's no substitute for using the capabilities and capacity that we know they have.”

Kirby said the U.S. has carried out recent airstrikes against the advancing Taliban forces, but he declined to provide any details, repeatedly describing the strikes as having been conducted “where and when feasible.”

GROWING US FRUSTRATION: While Kirby declined to criticize the Afghan government directly, the Pentagon is clearly frustrated that the 300,000-strong Afghan military, trained and equipped at a cost of billions of dollars, is turning out to be no match against determined Taliban fighters who can smell victory.

“The secretary shares the concern of the international community about the security situation in Afghanistan, which is clearly not going in the right direction,” said Kirby, who added that Austin continues to believe the Afghan forces have the capability and capacity to make a big difference on the battlefield.

“They have an Air Force, the Taliban doesn't. They have modern weaponry and organizational skills, the Taliban doesn't. They have superior numbers to the Taliban,” Kirby said. “They have the advantages, and it's really now their time to use those advantages.”

MARKED MEN: The Middle East Media Research Institute, which tracks terrorist groups around the world, reports that ISIS claims to have assassinated an Afghan interpreter who worked for the U.S., while mocking the Taliban for claiming translators wouldn’t be harmed.

The account appears in an article in the Aug. 5 edition of the weekly ISIS publication al Naba , which focuses on the organization's activities in Afghanistan.

The article claims that during the previous week, ISIS assassinated six "apostates," among them a senior figure in Afghan intelligence and a translator named Imdad Hamdarad , who worked with U.S. forces in the country and was also a clerk in the Afghan government.

RETHINKING NUKES: House Armed Services Chairman Rep. Adam Smith is on a lonely quest to try to convince the Biden administration to pare back America’s nuclear arsenal, arguing some new weapons and upgrades of old weapons amount to overkill.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Smith writes, “I urge you to take a hard look at whether every ongoing and planned effort is necessary. This includes considering whether its requirement is being driven to dominate our adversaries, or if it is instead focused to provide a credible and reliable deterrent.”

The letter comes as the administration is in the middle of its Nuclear Posture Review, which will guide the administration's decisions on how best to modernize America’s aging nuclear triad in the face of the ambitious nuclear programs of China and Russia.

“We are advancing not only an unprecedented number of new weapons under development, but also maintaining costly systems, such as the B-83 gravity bomb, that have questionable operational relevance in today’s environment,” writes Smith. “When asked about the requirements for all of these systems, the Department of Defense quickly points to Russian and Chinese investment in nuclear weapons, which I fear leads us down the path to a newly invigorated and very dangerous arms race.”

