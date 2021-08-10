To Racists Who Attacked Her Family, It Didn’t Matter She Made Olympic History
Hours after India’s women’s hockey team lost to Argentina in a tense Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-finals last week, a few men started circling the house of one of its players in India. Vandana Katariya, the 29-year-old who has played over 200 matches and is India’s top goal-scorer, had just made history. Despite her team’s loss, she became the first woman hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick.www.vice.com
Comments / 3