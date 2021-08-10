Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

To Racists Who Attacked Her Family, It Didn’t Matter She Made Olympic History

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hours after India’s women’s hockey team lost to Argentina in a tense Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-finals last week, a few men started circling the house of one of its players in India. Vandana Katariya, the 29-year-old who has played over 200 matches and is India’s top goal-scorer, had just made history. Despite her team’s loss, she became the first woman hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick.

www.vice.com

Comments / 3

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey India#Northern India#Indian#Times Of India#Hindus#World News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The white women of the Norwegian handball team are finding out what hijabi women knew all along

Another day, another group of men deciding how women should cover their bodies. Except this time, the victims in the spotlight are white women from Norway. The oppressors? The International Handball Federation.Citing “improper clothing”, the Federation’s Disciplinary Commission slapped a fine of 150 euros per member of Norway’s female team at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 championship on Sunday, because they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms that are required of players. They were penalized for deciding to add a little bit of length to their uniforms, thereby fully covering their butts and inner thighs — even...
Religionpersecution.org

14-Year-Old Christian Girl in Pakistan Abducted and Forcefully Converted

On July 28, Gulzar Masih went to pick up his 14-year-old daughter, Chashman, from school in Faisalabad. When Masih discovered is daughter was missing, he immediately reported the disappearance to local police. Days later, Masih received a video along with several documents claiming Chashman had run away and converted to...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Backlash after Chinese athlete is described as ‘manly woman’ and asked about marriage

An interviewer from state-controlled broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) is facing backlash after Chinese athlete Gong Lijiao, who won a shot put gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was described as a “manly woman” and asked about her marriage plans. On Sunday, the 32-year-old athlete, who had won the gold medal in women’s shot put final, was being interviewed by the sports correspondent of CCTV, who, before asking her anything about her event, described her as a “masculine woman”, reported SupChina.Gong Lijiao, who had previously won the Olympic medal twice in shot put, but not gold, secured it this...

Comments / 3

Community Policy