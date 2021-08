WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Cleveland released its forgiveness-focused Launcher XL driver lineup last week and now is adding fairway woods and hybrids with the same singular purpose. Targeting golfers who battle inconsistent impacts, the Launcher XL Halo woods and hybrids are oversized in their footprint and volume to produce more perimeter weighting for better stability on off-center hits, or moment of inertia. Rails along the sole aim to make the clubs more forgiving going through the turf, as well. Included in the mix is a new “Hy-Wood,” which features the same loft as a 3-hybrid and a 5-wood but utilizes a shaft length that’s in between the two.