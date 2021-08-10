Cancel
Go Inside One of Hollywood’s Wildest Scandals in Vanity Fair’s Newest Podcast, Love Is a Crime

Cover picture for the articleJoan Bennett, leading lady of Scarlet Street and The Woman in the Window, was a famous femme fatale in 1940s film noir. The most salacious story she ever starred in, however, happened off-screen. Enter her film-producer husband, Walter Wanger, whose jealousy and rage over Bennett’s affair with an agent would lead to one of Old Hollywood’s wildest scandals.

