Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Words the AP Didn’t Want to Use

By Emma Green
Posted by 
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vT59C_0bN8IFiZ00
Jamelle Bouie; The Atlantic

Lately, the news has regularly demonstrated how the United States has fallen short of its ideals. The New York Times’ 1619 Project stirred controversy for reframing American history around the country’s early dependence on slavery, rather than its declaration of founding principles. The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan confirmed to the world that the U.S. failed in its mission to rebuild that country as a democracy. And the recent assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, was a reminder that many of America’s historical foreign interventions also failed to live up to the nation’s professed principles, as with the 1915 U.S. military invasion after the assassination of another Haitian president, Vilbrun Guillaume Sam.

These issues are particularly difficult for hard-news journalists to navigate. What some readers see as plain-language descriptions of history and context, others perceive as evidence of bias. Jonathan Katz, a former Associated Press reporter in Haiti, has had to figure out that balance for himself. His time in Haiti during the devastating 2010 earthquake and its aftermath left him convinced that America bore some responsibility for the poor quality of life in the Caribbean country. Katz went on to write a book on the international community’s failure to respond to the 2010 disaster and another, forthcoming book on America’s interference in countries around the world during the early 20th century. But despite the evidence he can produce to justify using terms like occupation and colonialism, he’s found that some editors still shy away from those descriptions.

I talked with Katz about what it means to grapple with America’s past. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Emma Green: As a country, we seem to be going through this moment where we’re reckoning with how we should understand and tell stories about the chapters in our history where the American project was used to justify abuse or enslavement or exploitation of less powerful people.

You were a reporter in Haiti during one of the low points in its history—a time of total devastation. And one of the things that really comes through in your writing is you’ve concluded that America’s involvement in Haiti shaped how bad things got.

How did you get to the point where you felt confident saying, as a statement of fact, that America’s involvement in Haiti was a form of colonialism?

Jonathan Katz: It wasn’t instantaneous. Even before I became a reporter, I knew that the United States had sometimes been a malign actor in the world. That wasn’t particularly news to me. But I would always approach accusations with skepticism. I still do, anytime anybody’s immediate answer to anything is, “Oh, the United States did that. It must’ve been the CIA.” Show me the receipts. But as a reporter, I have gone pretty deep into the evidence of a lot of different moments of American history and Haitian history. Sometimes those receipts were actually even reported at the time.

It was a radicalizing experience living in Haiti. It’s a stark place in terms of understanding how the world works.

Green: As a journalist, and specifically as a journalist who worked in Haiti for the Associated Press—the most “Just the facts, ma’am” wire service that exists—did you feel like you were allowed to use language that correctly labeled America’s involvement there, specifically words like colonialism?

Katz: Working for AP raised the bar on the amount of evidence I needed to produce to make any sort of claim. I think it ended up ultimately making my work stronger, and it makes me more confident in some of the perspectives that I came to.

I first moved to Haiti in 2007. I had spent two years before that in the Dominican Republic. And two years before I moved to the Dominican Republic was the coup against Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the former president of Haiti.

The AP style was not to call it a coup. I believe the word was rebellion. I remember that being a really big deal.

Green: When you say “big deal,” what do you mean? Like: It was very clear that it was a coup, and you felt like you were having to be Orwellian?

Katz: I would just get a lot of, like, flak. I would get emails from people angry at me for having not referred to it as a coup. But by the time I moved there, even though it had only been three years, I just thought, Look, this is the style. It was really as I was looking back, as I was writing my first book and poring through these old clips, that I thought, This was a coup. That’s an appropriate word.

My principal job as an AP correspondent was to deal with what was happening around me in real time. And that was a full-time job. So to a certain extent, it makes sense that it was only when I started writing books and really started digging back into the history that I was able to get more precision.

Green: You wrote recently about an incident where you got an assignment for a national outlet—you don’t name it. You were supposed to be writing about the recent assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse. You used the word occupation to refer to the role that the U.S. Marines played in Haiti from 1915 to 1934. And your editor questioned you on that word.

As a caveat, I should say: I think there are a lot of well-educated Americans who don’t know much about the history of the U.S. presence in the Caribbean. And it’s an editor’s role to add nuance and push back and ask dumb questions.

Still, that story struck me because it seemed like you were encountering a reflexive resistance to telling the story straight. The assumption is that if you’re using this kind of loaded word, one that gets tossed around in academic circles, you’re not telling it straight. You’re bringing an accusatory, ideological lens to bear on history. Why do you think that reflexive desire to shy away from naming things exists at national outlets?

Katz: That period of time was officially called “the U.S. occupation of Haiti.” There are letters from occupation officials referring to themselves and saying, “On behalf of the American occupation, thank you for the fruit basket.” Stuff like that. That back-and-forth with this editor reflects a tendency to try to downplay the most egregious parts of America’s past. To a certain extent, we’re seeing that in domestic conversations as well with the 1619 Project and America’s history of racism.

This is how an empire has to operate. If you keep in mind all of these individual moments and string them together into a narrative, the conclusions that one can draw aren’t very friendly to self-identity and national identity—to the imperial project. I don’t think that there’s necessarily a room where the powers that be are sitting, making a decision, and saying, “Let us suppress these memories.” It’s a much more individual process. As an AP correspondent, I was part of that process. Nobody wrote me and said, “Thou shall not call the coup against Jean-Bertrand Aristide by that name.” You don’t want to look ideological. You don’t want to look crazy.

As you said, most people in the United States, even well-educated people, don’t know about America’s history of empire in the Caribbean or Latin America or Asia or the rest of the world. The question to really ask is, “Why?” When people think about our history, they tend to think it goes: American colonial past, American Revolution, Civil War … and then there’s this blank space, and then World War II. Why is there this blank space? I honestly think that one major reason is that in this period, the United States was doing some really horrible things. And it is much easier just to ignore that period entirely than to confront that history.

With that editor, it was not just a back-and-forth over a single word. It was really the whole thrust. I was saying that, on balance, the United States has been a malign actor in Haiti, especially over the course of the 20th and the early 21st centuries. That idea was dead on arrival.

Green: One of the fundamental tensions in the debate around the 1619 Project, or in this fight with your editor, seems to be “Are you a patriot, or are you not? Are you someone who loves America, or are you not?” When a word like empire gets tossed around, the assumption is, “Oh, that guy is calling America an empire. He must hate America, because obviously America was founded to be the anti-empire.”

Do you think it’s possible to work from the place of being a patriot and still say it’s really important to look directly at these bad things that the United States has done around the world?

Katz: My story in America is like a lot of people’s. I’m primarily the great-grandson of immigrants who fled the pogroms of Russia to come to the United States and find safety and liberty and a chance of prosperity. We were the huddled masses. My great-grandfather, Aron Katz, didn’t know his birthday, so he made it the Fourth of July. To a great extent, I maintain that sense of America as a land of liberty. But living as I did in Haiti—being on the other end of American power and seeing the way that it was affecting people—the history is undeniable. The question is, “What do you do with that?”

Comments / 1

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Bertrand Aristide
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Jonathan Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Ap#The New York Times#American#Haitian#Cia#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

What happens when democracy is attacked and people look away?

“Will we adhere to the rule of law? Will we respect the rulings of our courts? Will we preserve the peaceful transition of power?” Rep. Liz Cheney asked these disturbing questions at the House hearing on July 27 to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. She warned that unless there is accountability for the insurrection, “This will remain a cancer on our constitutional Republic. … We will face the threat of more violence in the months to come and another Jan. 6 every four years.”
Posted by
CNN

Obama poses a question that we still cannot answer

(CNN) — The "Yes We Can!" bumper sticker that seemed to be plastered on every passing car. The "fired up, ready to go!" chant that once rocked arenas. And, of course, those iconic photos of Black, White, and brown people shedding tears of joy at a victory celebration in Chicago's Grant Park that November evening in 2008.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

America must oppose socialism and authoritarianism in Cuba and at home

In recent weeks, the world has watched as the Cuban people have taken to the streets with a message not heard publicly in Cuba for more than six decades: chants of “Libertad.” Across the island nation, thousands of brave Cubans joined protests, defiant in the face of a brutal dictatorship, as they demanded the end of the communist regime that has tormented them for generations.
SocietyMother Jones

America Still Hasn’t Processed Its Original Sin

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The topic of reparations came up a few summers ago over drinks with a longtime acquaintance—white, liberal, intelligent. It annoyed him, he told me, how some Black Americans blamed their economic travails on the legacy of slavery, which, after all, ended so long ago. I was surprised to hear this. Then again, it’s a common view, albeit one easily dispelled by reading up on the subject.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Will the U.S. Pass a Point of No Return?

This is the latest installment in a series that began back in 2019, with an article I did for the print magazine on Americans’ long-standing obsession with the decline-and-fall narrative of Rome. Many people wrote in to agree, disagree, or otherwise react. The online discussion begins here. But the most...
BusinessMarconews.com

Cubans didn't demonstrate merely because of bread lines or inflation. We want freedom.

This summer, for the first time in six decades, Cubans demanded the only thing that can change the present and free us from a grim future: Freedom. July 11 was just another boring Sunday when the first images of live protests in the Artemisa province town of San Antonio de los Baños started pouring in. It wasn’t 10 or 20 people protesting, but hundreds, then thousands taking to the streets to cries of “freedom” and to the tune “Homeland and life,” as if to bring relief to the heat wave.
Politicsgingrich360.com

Patriotic Olympians the Liberal Woke Media Didn’t Want You to See

Throughout the games, the woke liberal media continuously highlighted American athletes who denigrated the country they were sent to represent. These are just a few of the Olympians who proudly represented America in Tokyo!. Now that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have concluded, it would be easy for the casual...
ReligionCommonwealth Journal

Is this the America we want to be?

There is a lot going on in our country, in our lives and in our perspectives. Cataclysmic weather, sudden flooding, wildfires burning acres of forestry and destroying communities: these are acts of God and nature and man. The self-indulgence of mankind is equally unpredictable, yet the Scriptures have accurately foretold of such a time as this.
Politicscitywatchla.com

What Americans Don’t Want to Hear About Our Moral Crimes of War

Haven’t we all been looking for something to celebrate? The church chimes in my community rang out battle hymns for about a week. The utility poles in my neighborhood were covered with “Hometown Hero” banners hanging proudly, sporting the smiling faces of uniformed local veterans from our wars. Fireworks went off for days, sparklers and cherry bombs and full-scale light shows filling the night sky.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What does the Taliban want in Afghanistan?

The Taliban have now entered Kabul, after days of a series of stunning territorial advances across the country. The resurgence of the Islamist military organisation comes nearly 20 years after the US invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks forced the Taliban out of power.The US is now withdrawing US diplomats by helicopter, but the Taliban said on Sunday morning they are in talks with the Afghan government over a “peaceful surrender” of the capital. How did the Taliban emerge?The Taliban, which means “students” in the Pashto language, emerged in the early 1990s following the withdrawal of Soviet troops...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Biden for not 'following the plan' he left on Afghanistan

Former President Trump slammed President Biden on Saturday for not “following the plan” the former administration left for him regarding withdrawal from Afghanistan. “He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him—a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground,” Trump said in a statement.

Comments / 1

Community Policy