Photographed by gonzalo viramonte, argentina-based patio estudio completes its concrete casa mono at the end of a sloped neighborhood in córdoba. sited along the border of a native forest, the plot along which the dwelling is sited is flat and absence of plant life. the design team generates a new slope along the site through the reuse of soil extracted from the land itself. with this, the house rises over four feet to peer overhead the neighboring grove and take advantage of a more sweeping view of the landscape beyond.