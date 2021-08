Kiera Hogan made her final appearance for Impact on tonight’s episode. Following their loss to Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering last week, Tasha Steelz ended their partnership as Fire ‘N Flava by bringing in indie star Savannah Evans, who laid a beatdown on Hogan while Steelz stood by. This week, Hogan came out to the ring and called out Steelz and Evans. Instead of those two showing up, “The Undead Bride” Su Yung and a newly reimaged Kimber Lee drug Hogan out of the ring and to the back. This was their way of concluding Hogan’s time with the company.