New York Jets Flight Connections 8/10/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another day of practice, and another subpar outing from the Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. After starting the day out strong, he stumbled to end the scrimmage, missing quite a few passes in succession. These are the growing pains you have when a rookie is at the helm. There will be silly errors, there will be bad practices, there will be mistakes. This is August, and his first time in the NFL. If anyone is nervous, just remember some of the reports we’ve seen from teams in previous years where their star rookie quarterback (or WR, or RB, etc) was getting outplayed in camp, only to become a star when the bright lights were on. That potential is there for Wilson, and something Jets fans should hope for. With that, here are your links to the team today.

NFLjetnation.com

KRL Jets Camp Notes (8/4/21)

– Practice ran 2 hours and 20 minutes. – They were in jerseys & shorts again, so in one week they’ve been in pads one time (rant over). – Josh Johnson was signed as the veteran QB he’s wearing #9. He took no live reps. – Alijah Vera-Tucker didn’t practice,...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Fantasy Outlook for Key New York Jets Players

One thing the New York Jets have not been known for in the past decade is producing fantasy football relevant players. For reference, according to FantasyPros.com, since 2012, the only Jets quarterback to finish inside the top 20 at their position was Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. In terms of running backs, Chris Ivory was the only one to crack the top 10. These stats are consistent with wide receivers as well, but once again the exception was 2015, when Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker finished as top 10 wide receivers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: 5 things to watch for in Saturday's preseason game

It's been two years since the NY Jets have played a preseason game. And in an offseason that has seen many changes for the green and white. One could argue that as a result, this year's preseason for the New York Jets holds more significance and importance than in years past.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson makes NFL debut: Rookie QB has quiet but strong performance to open 2021 preseason

Saturday night brought the anticipated debuts of several rookie quarterbacks. Among the first-rounders getting their first taste of live NFL action: Zach Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets and set to open 2021 as New York's starter. While the former BYU standout didn't necessarily enter with the drama of Trevor Lawrence's "competition" in Jacksonville or finish with the play-making pizzazz of fellow top pick Trey Lance, he looked strong despite a smaller, quieter role during the Jets' first two drives of the night against the New York Giants.
NFLTrentonian

Zach Wilson debuts for Jets in preseason game vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD — Realistically, this should have been one of the most exciting days in recent preseason history for the Jets. Yes, “exciting” and “preseason” can go together in the same sentence, and yes, there was a buzz at MetLife Stadium similar to that of when Gang Green fans went through the process of seeing if they’d found their new franchise quarterback when Sam Darnold dazzled against the Atlanta Falcons in an otherwise-meaningless game in 2018.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets vs Giants Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets preseason opener against the New York Giants is in the books, and the Jets are beating the Giants, 3 - 0 in a scintillating barnburner. The Jets opened strong, the defense forcing the Giants offense into a three and out, with heavy pressure by the front four and a sack by Bryce Huff.
NFLganggreennation.com

Final Score: Jets 12, Giants 7

In the first game of the Robert Saleh era, the New York Jets scrubs beat the New York Giants scrubs 12 - 7. In a game that featured the debuts of a brand new coaching staff and a brand new quarterback for the New York Jets, the early returns were mostly positive.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets-Giants preseason Week 1 halftime report: 3 takeaways

At halftime in the annual preseason battle at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets lead the New York Giants by a 3-0 score. RUSHING: Corey Clement: 5 carries, 32 yards, 1 lost fumble. RECEIVING: Davis Sills: 3 receptions, 49 yards. Zach Wilson Nails First Flight. After the hullabaloo of the...
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Wilson, Defense Show Promise in Jets Preseason Opener

On a third-and-6 on the Jets opening drive, Zach Wilson took the snap out of the shotgun. He looked left, found his receiver on an out route toward the far sideline and fired a bullet into the arms of Corey Davis for a first down. And even in what was technically an away game against the home New York Giants, the Jets faithful littered throughout the MetLife crowd let out a roar that echoed into the Jersey night.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Commentator’s Comment During Cardinals, Cowboys Game Went Viral Last Night

There were plenty of notable players on the field during Friday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, but it was color commentator Ron Wolfley who stole the show. Wolfley, co-host of Doug & Wolf for 98.7 Arizona Sports, made several unintentionally hilarious remarks during last night’s Cardinals-Cowboys...
NFLESPN

'Omaha! Omaha!' How Peyton Manning changed quarterbacking forever

INDIANAPOLIS -- The record-breaking play some 17 years ago was like something drawn up by kids in the dirt. But it further established Peyton Manning as the NFL's greatest quarterback at the line of scrimmage. Manning secretly told receiver Brandon Stokley he would give him the "smash symbol" -- a...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Five instant takeaways from the Dolphins' preseason opener vs. Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — With the preseason knocked down to just three games this year, Dolphins players have less time to impress coach Brian Flores. They came out looking ready to take advantage in the exhibition opener before things unraveled in the second half with the backups. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked poised...
NFLNFL

Top 10 cornerback duos entering 2021 NFL season

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2021" premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 and will air over three consecutive weekends. Players ranked 100-41 will be revealed Sunday over the course of six hours -- each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees -- beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Two cornerbacks from the same team make an appearance on the list, which is voted on by the players themselves, between Nos. 50 and 41. With that in mind, NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund provides her own ranking of the league's top 10 CB duos heading into the 2021 regular season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Washington vs. Patriots Recap: Mac Jones is closing in on Cam Newton for QB1

Do you hear that sound, Cam Newton? Those are footsteps — Mac Jones’ footsteps. While Newton began the evening as the New England Patriots’ QB1, he shouldn’t get too comfortable. In his NFL debut Thursday night [August 12] against the Washington Football Team, Jones looked every bit the part. The 2021 NFL Draft’s 15th overall pick made a strong argument for doing more than hold the clipboard as a rookie.

