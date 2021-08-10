New York Jets Flight Connections 8/10/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another day of practice, and another subpar outing from the Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. After starting the day out strong, he stumbled to end the scrimmage, missing quite a few passes in succession. These are the growing pains you have when a rookie is at the helm. There will be silly errors, there will be bad practices, there will be mistakes. This is August, and his first time in the NFL. If anyone is nervous, just remember some of the reports we’ve seen from teams in previous years where their star rookie quarterback (or WR, or RB, etc) was getting outplayed in camp, only to become a star when the bright lights were on. That potential is there for Wilson, and something Jets fans should hope for. With that, here are your links to the team today.