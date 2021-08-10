Tuesday Dawg Bites is already worrying about injuries

As Miami football enters the home stretch of its preparations for the 2021 season, multiple transfers will be expected to contribute to the Hurricanes this fall, and former Georgia defensive back Tyrique Stevenson is certainly one of them. The former top-five cornerback recruit, who was initially one of Miami's top targets in the 2019 cycle before he made his way to Athens, landed with the Hurricanes via the transfer portal at the start of the year. And through the spring and into fall camp, Miami head coach Manny Diaz has been thoroughly impressed with the impact that Stevenson has had in the Hurricanes secondary.