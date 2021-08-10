Tuesday Dawg Bites is already worrying about injuries
If you want something to worry about early in the season, look no further. Starting center Warren Ericson appears to be out for multiple weeks due to a hand injury. That’d mean that Sedrick Van Pran-Granger would be the next to step up, a big leap from being used in reserve duty last fall. If Georgia was opening the season against UAB, there’d be less reason to worry. But against Clemson’s defensive line, one of the nation’s best position groups? There’s an absolute reason to worry if Ericson is unable to play.www.dawgsports.com
Comments / 0