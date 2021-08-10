Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rise and Phight: 8/10/2021

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with a simple tweet pointing out a part of a story. Of course, natural discourse would lead this to whether or not Joe Girardi should receive any consideration for NL Manager of the Year this year. As happy as we all are when it comes to the recent winning ways of the team, the credit should be put on the players, not on the manager. In fact, Girardi isn’t really in the discussion for a top five vote. Were it up to me, my top five would be:

www.thegoodphight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Nl#Giants#The Nl Mvp#Barstool Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 8/14: Reds at Phillies

As the soccer season gets underway in England, the Reds of Cincinnati head back on to this field today to take on the Phillies. Letting their ace get hammered last night was a setback for the Phillies, but they have a chance to rebound today. Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zack Wheeler leads streaking Phillies against Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies seem to be gelling at the right time heading into the opener of their three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. They've won nine of their past 11 games to edge ahead of the Atlanta Braves for sole possession of first place in the National League East.
MLBphuturephillies.com

Phillies Affiliates’ Recap (8/10/2021)

Lehigh Valley whooped Scranton. Reading and Jersey Shore lost. Clearwater added a few draft picks to the roster and beat the division leader. FCL Phillies was cancelled, again, but with players returning as draft picks are activated maybe they’ll be able to field a team soon. DSL Red won and DSL White was suspended while leading.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Dodgers (67-45) will collide with the Philadelphia Phillies (59-53) in the NL Inter-Division three-game competition at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. The LA Dodgers beat the LA Angels after they secured the last two outings of a series over the weekend. The Dodgers bowed to the Halos in Game 1 of a series at 3-4 on Friday but made a quick rebound after scoring three runs in the final two frames resulting in a 5-3 triumph on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, the LA Dodgers started the contest with a 5-0 lead after two innings and added 3 more runs in the 6th & 7th frames for the victory at 8-2 with a total of 11 base hits. Pitcher Walker Buehler made a good start with an earned run on 4 base hits allowed while granting four walks and struck out eight hitters of the Angels in the victory.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Philadelphia

Cincinnati Reds (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-56, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (6-11, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (1-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +123, Reds -145; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/10/2021

Angels at Blue Jays—Game 1 MLB pick LA Angels +142. Getting the start for LAA will be Chris Rodriguez. In fourteen appearances the righthander an ERA of 3.86 with strikeout rate of 23.5%. Teams are batting .224 against him. Steven Matz starts for the Blue Jays. His numbers have not been as good on the road with an ERA of 4.65 and WHIP 1.62. Angels bullpen showing improvement as in their past ten games an ERA 2.30 and WHIP 0.99. LAA has an off-day Monday after winning four of seven on their road trip. Play LA Angels +142.
MLBThe Good Phight

The Phillies are giving us reason to believe

It hasn’t felt this good to be a Phillies fan in a long, long time. The Phillies have won eight straight, and they just swept the Mets to take over first place in the NL East. Zack Wheeler’s masterful performance on the day the team retired Roy Halladay’s number was the perfect finale to the perfect week. Our own John Stolnis put it best:
MLBThe Good Phight

Gibson falters as Phillies drop second against Los Angeles: Dodgers 8, Phillies 2

Rain once again was at the forefront of the second game of three between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. And while Kyle Gibson was slated to start Wednesday night’s game for the Phillies, manager Joe Girardi decided to play it smart by “starting” Connor Brogdon who then gave way to Hector Neris. As if on cue, the rain started coming down and the game was sent to a delay.
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies 0, Dodgers 0 in only Four Innings

Aaron Nola was electric, keeping what might be the best lineup in Baseball to one hit in four innings, against seven strikeouts. The one hit was promptly erased on a double-play. Dominance. Only one Dodger got to even a three-ball count. Unfortunately, the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer was pretty good as...
MLBThe Good Phight

Don’t look now, but Hector Neris has been really good lately

On Independence Day, the Phillies faced the San Diego Padres. It was the top of the ninth, the Padres coming up, already the owners of a 5-1 lead and the Phillies hoping to just stay within shouting distance to make a game of it before the day was done. Newly deposed closer Hector Neris was sent in to try and have a confidence building outing, stress free since it wasn’t a save situation. It was about a low leverage as one could get at 0.05 aLI (average leverage index).
MLBThe Good Phight

The good, the bad, and the funny: Phillies bullpen edition

“The good, the bad, and the funny” is a new series designed to take a closer look at the state of the Phillies, one aspect at a time. Up first? The bullpen. Now that Ranger Suarez has moved to the starting rotation, it’s a little difficult to find a true bright spot in the Phillies bullpen. Bailey Falter looked promising in 18 appearances this season, but contracting COVID-19 may have ruined his season. Two other standout relievers, Sam Coonrod and Connor Brogdon, are also on the injured list.
MLBThe Good Phight

High leverage? Never heard of it: Phillies vs. Reds series preview

After a series against the Dodgers in which we may - or may not - have learned something about just how good they are, the Phillies will welcome the Cincinnati Reds to Citizens Bank Park. With the Reds’ powerful offense in town, we may get an idea as to just how well the Phillies’ pitching staff will be able to hold up down the stretch. One way to help them would be for the manager to recognize which pitchers can handle tough situations, and which ones can not.
MLBThe Good Phight

Can the Phillies pitching hold up under a legitimate pennant race?

Let’s just pretend last night’s 5-0 to the Dodgers never happened, OK?. After all, who knows what would have occurred if a torrential downpour hadn’t interrupted an incredible pitcher’s duel between Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola, one in which the two hurlers combined for 13 strikeouts over 7.1 innings before the rains came? Yes, it snapped the Phils’ 8-game winning streak and left them with a scant one game lead over the Braves in the NL East and a two-game lead over a Mets team that had their own game against the Nationals suspended last night due to similar bad weather.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 8-10-2021

Anthony opens the show discussing the Phillies, and excited for the start of the Dodgers series (0:00:00-0:18:50). In the next segment, he continues the Phillies talk, talks to some callers, and wonders what the turnout will be like at the Phillies game tonight (0:19:00-0:42:10). Then they get into the Phillies rotation and how the addition of Kyle Gibson makes a huge difference (0:42:20-1:05:30). Then Anthony talks about Ben Simmons being ungrateful to the Sixers, and they replay the sound of Phillies 8 game winning streak (1:05:40-1:29:26). Then he talks to more callers about the Phillies, Ben Simmons weird beef with Philly, and more (1:29:36-2;15:35). Later Charlie Manuel joins to talk the Phillies recent run, and to announce he will be at Fan Fest (2:15:45-2:38:20). Anthony closes out the show with more callers (2:38:33-END).
MLBThe Good Phight

What have we learned? Phillies 2, Dodgers 1

Before Thursday’s game against the Dodgers, there was some opining on social media that the previous two games against the defending champs taught us something about the Phillies. The implication was that the something we learned wasn’t good, and that their eight-game winning streak didn’t necessarily make the Phillies a good team, but rather one that took advantage of inferior competition. If that was indeed the case (and it probably wasn’t), then it stands to reason that we also learned a thing or two about the Phillies in their 2-1 win on Thursday.
MLBThe Good Phight

Alec Bohm’s debut: One year later

Alec Bohm was called up to the majors exactly one year ago today. The third overall pick in 2018’s major league debut was highly anticipated and was teased by Joe Girardi and the club for a few weeks prior. When it was announced the 24-year-old was finally being called up, Phillies Twitter erupted with joy, myself included.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Slugs 21st homer

McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Reds. He capped the scoring on the night by taking Sean Doolittle deep in the eighth inning. The homer was McCutchen's 21st of the season and first in four games since coming off the IL, but it actually extended a bit of a power surge that began before his knee became an issue toward the end of July. Over his last 10 games, the 34-year-old has only seven hits in 35 at-bats, but four of them have left the yard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy