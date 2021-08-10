Rise and Phight: 8/10/2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers (67-45) will collide with the Philadelphia Phillies (59-53) in the NL Inter-Division three-game competition at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. The LA Dodgers beat the LA Angels after they secured the last two outings of a series over the weekend. The Dodgers bowed to the Halos in Game 1 of a series at 3-4 on Friday but made a quick rebound after scoring three runs in the final two frames resulting in a 5-3 triumph on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, the LA Dodgers started the contest with a 5-0 lead after two innings and added 3 more runs in the 6th & 7th frames for the victory at 8-2 with a total of 11 base hits. Pitcher Walker Buehler made a good start with an earned run on 4 base hits allowed while granting four walks and struck out eight hitters of the Angels in the victory.