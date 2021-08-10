Cancel
2021 Best Places to Work: Irish Titan named BPTW honoree for third time

Three-time Best Places to Work honoree Irish Titan continues to invest in its people over the years — in benefits, culture and compensation. For example, it rolled out a new program where Titans who reach their five-year anniversary receive a paid one-month sabbatical. It also has weekly lunches, high school fight song performances, personalized rugbys at a Titan’s first anniversary, and business education opportunities.

