2021 Best Places to Work: Manufacturer PHS West Inc. debuts on BPTW list
Manufacturing company PHS West Inc. is a first-time Best Places to Work honoree. It offers its team members an extra day of paid time off annually to volunteer in the community or at a local nonprofit and bi-weekly employee barbecues in the summer months. Its Rockford, Minn., headquarters has a large outdoor patio with grills, a pergola and Wi-Fi hotspot for informal employee gatherings and social events.www.bizjournals.com
