Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, MN

2021 Best Places to Work: Manufacturer PHS West Inc. debuts on BPTW list

Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manufacturing company PHS West Inc. is a first-time Best Places to Work honoree. It offers its team members an extra day of paid time off annually to volunteer in the community or at a local nonprofit and bi-weekly employee barbecues in the summer months. Its Rockford, Minn., headquarters has a large outdoor patio with grills, a pergola and Wi-Fi hotspot for informal employee gatherings and social events.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Rockford, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Phs#Working Remotely#Local Food#Paid Time Off#Bptw#Phs West Inc#Cdc#Feed My Starving Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Chaska, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Online retailer Heartland America names Kendra Reichenau its new CEO

Online retailer Heartland America has named Kendra Reichenau, a 20-year veteran in merchandising and multichannel sales, as its new CEO. Chaska-based Heartland America sells electronics, hardware, housewares, jewelry, computers and gifts. Reichenau previously held leadership positions with Kohler Co., Coolibar Inc., Nordstrom, Oakley, GAP Inc. and consulted for global brands...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Multicultural outreach in Minnesota sees uptick in demand at marketing firms

NewPublica, a Minneapolis communications firm, says demand for its multicultural outreach services has climbed over the past few years and that the trend is likely to continue as Minnesota's population becomes more diverse. Multicultural outreach is a communications strategy that tailors messaging to particular demographic groups. Businesses, as well as...
Real EstatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Real estate Leads - August 6, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
AgriculturePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Cargill, Continental Grain buying chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion

Cargill Inc. is teaming up with Continental Grain Co. in a bid to buy Sanderson Farms Inc., the nation's third-largest producer of chicken, in a deal worth $4.5 billion. The companies announced the deal for Mississippi-based Sanderson (NASDAQ: SAFM), which would be acquired by a joint venture of Minnetonka-based agribusiness Cargill and Continental Grain, an agricultural-investment firm in New York, for $203 per share in cash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy