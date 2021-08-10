Cancel
Is the $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive Enough for You to Switch?

By Amanda Cline
The new Clean Energy for America Act is a new bill aimed at getting people into electric vehicles. The electric vehicle tax incentives have a lot of stipulations, though. Many popular electric vehicles will not qualify for the entire $12,500, but some will. This electric vehicle bill is different from the $7,500 federal tax credit in a few ways and doesn’t just apply to EVs. Which brands are excluded, and which ones will not qualify?

