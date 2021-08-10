From the Files of the Farmer
A campaign to build a family television station production studio in St. Tammany Parish has been launched by former Archbishop of New Orleans Philip Hannan, and he has been traveling around the state raising money for the concept. He spoke at a service in St. Peter’s Church in Covington last week, telling of the plans to establish a $2 million Catholic television production facility, probably at one of the area’s scenic Catholic retreat complexes no longer in use.www.nola.com
