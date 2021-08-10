Connected Solutions Group Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

The Global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Huawei, Airtel, Dell, Air Europa, AWS, Baidu, Alibaba, Facebook, Amdocs, China Unicom, Affirm, Fico, Clarifai, Google, Cisco, Apple, AT&T, Ericsson, IBM, Amazon, Iberia & Cloudera etc have been looking into AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.