‘Our kids aren’t pawns’: Amelia parents blast school board after universal mask-wearing vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emotions ran high at an Amelia County School Board meeting Monday night, two days before students are set to head back to class. Board members voted to heed Governor Northam’s warning and require a universal mask policy, meaning students and staff members would be required to wear face coverings- vaccinated or not. That drew a largely negative response from the crowd. The vast majority of those in attendance did not support a mask mandate in schools, hoping the choice would be left up to individuals.