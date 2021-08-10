Cancel
Gas prices edge higher

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Iowa gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Gas prices in Iowa are 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

