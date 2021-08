Apple's latest Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey, is chock full of new features aimed at streamlining the way your Mac works and making it easier to seamlessly work across all of your Apple devices. You can download the MacOS Monterey public beta now to test out some of its best new features (like using FaceTime on Android and grouping tabs in Safari) before its general release this fall, so long as your Mac is compatible. Just note that because it is still in beta, it may contain bugs and you shouldn't download it on your primary Mac.