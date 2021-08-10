Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Poll: What should be the minimum software upgrade period for any Android phone?

By Adamya Sharma
Android Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimely and long-lived software updates are one of the most crucial elements of the smartphone experience. However, as it stands now, different OEMs promise different Android update timelines for their phones. The number of Android upgrades a device gets also depends on its price. For instance, flagships phones usually get longer and more frequent updates compared to mid-range and budget phones.

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phones#Software Updates#Galaxy#Nord N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

The Galaxy S22 likely won't get the iPhone 12's key feature, but this phone might

While Samsung phones and iPhones compete on many fronts, we're not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S22 to get anything akin to the iPhone 12's top feature. The tool in question, MagSafe, was a way of magnetically clipping on accessories like wireless chargers, cases and more, and while it didn't set the world on fire as much as some Apple fans insist, an Android phone might soon embrace something similar.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Time to trash your old Android phones

Google sent out a note this week about some of the oldest Android devices, saying they’ll cut off service soon. If you have an Android device that’s a certain age or older – or more specifically, running a very old version of Android – it may finally be time to accept that it’s no longer worth keeping in your dresser drawer. Unless, of course, you’re just using the device like a virtual photo album. That’ll still work.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to Unroot your Android phone

Do you want to root your Android smartphone so you can unleash the true power of your device? Thankfully, the process isn’t as difficult as you may think. But what happens when things change and you find you just don’t use root applications as much as you thought you would? If you’re in a situation like this, unrooting your phone actually makes sense. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to unroot any Android device.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Android updates are still not perfect, but we’re seeing things improve year over year. Samsung has accumulated a stellar update track record as of late and is now among the best in the business when it comes to rolling out Android updates. Now, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to its Samsung Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Remove Unwanted Pre-Installed Apps on Android Without Root

Every Android device comes with a number of pre-installed apps. These are apps that Google or your smartphone manufacturer wants you to use. You might find some of them essential, but what about the pre-installed apps that you never use?. These unwanted Android apps are called “bloatware” because most of...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

OnePlus 9 vs. Samsung Galaxy S21: Which Android phone wins?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 are both fine entry-level flagship phones. The Galaxy S21 had the market to itself for a little while earlier this year, but since the new OnePlus phone arrived, we now have the difficult job of picking which combatant is the victor. Samsung has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy