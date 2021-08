Disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson has launched a bid to have his conviction for putting women through unnecessary surgery overturned, in a move that has left victims devastated.Officers from West Midlands Police have contacted victims of the surgeon to warn them that he has begun the appeal process.Paterson was jailed in 2017 after being convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding, after he subjected more than 1,000 women to operations they didn’t need or that left them dangerously at risk of their cancer returning.The appeal bid comes despite a recall of 11,000 of...