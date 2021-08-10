GeoArm, Affirm join forces for BNPL solutions
GeoArm has signed a partnership with Affirm to offer Buy Now, Pay Later directly on its website for do-it-yourself security customers to choose from during online checkout. Shopping on GeoArm.com has got easier with the addition of Affirm's consumer financing options. Customers can now choose to pay later for their purchase over USD 50 in monthly instalments of 3, 6 or 12 months. One can finance all of the wireless security system, smart home automation, security camera, and video doorbell equipment without the expensive upfront price barriers.thepaypers.com
