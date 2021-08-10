Polo G Is Playing the Long Game
As spring turned to summer, and heavyweight rappers like J. Cole and the Migos were returning from hiatus, they found a new face dominating every chart. “If you want me to be totally honest,” Polo G, the 22-year-old Chicago-born rapper, says 10 minutes into our conversation, “I’ve been rapping since I was 19, and it’s been fun. But I only recently found a deep passion for it.” Polo G, born Taurus Tremani Bartlett (his moniker is a portmanteau of his favorite fashion label and his dearly departed friend Gucci), is typically taciturn, but sitting in the lobby of the Dream Downtown, in Manhattan, on a June morning just days before his new album drops, his enthusiasm shines through.www.gq.com
