New York City, NY

Polo G Is Playing the Long Game

By Frazier Tharp e
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 5 days ago
As spring turned to summer, and heavyweight rappers like J. Cole and the Migos were returning from hiatus, they found a new face dominating every chart. “If you want me to be totally honest,” Polo G, the 22-year-old Chicago-born rapper, says 10 minutes into our conversation, “I’ve been rapping since I was 19, and it’s been fun. But I only recently found a deep passion for it.” Polo G, born Taurus Tremani Bartlett (his moniker is a portmanteau of his favorite fashion label and his dearly departed friend Gucci), is typically taciturn, but sitting in the lobby of the Dream Downtown, in Manhattan, on a June morning just days before his new album drops, his enthusiasm shines through.

