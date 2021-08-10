Polo G Is Playing the Long Game

This summer, as heavyweight rappers like J. Cole and Migos returned from hiatus, they found a new name dominating the charts. A shy 22-year-old named Taurus Tremani Bartlett, he calls himself Polo G, after his favorite fashion label and a friend named Gucci, who died at 16. “I’ve had a passion for rapping since I was 19,” he says, “and it’s been fun. But I only recently found a deeper passion for it.” He’s sitting in the lobby of the Dream Downtown, in Manhattan, reflecting on his new project, Hall of Fame, which topped the Billboard 200 and is starting to feel like one of those pivotal third albums that announce a generational talent (think Kanye’s Graduation or J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive). On Fame, Polo has transformed himself from melodic street rapper to megastar, proving he can hang with his idols (Lil Wayne), make big pop songs (“For the Love of New York”), and notch a chart-topping hit while retaining his core sound (“Rapstar”). The title, he says, is a road map. It’s about “knowing what type of legacy I want to leave five years from now,” he explains. But first, he’s taking a rest—at least for a minute. “I’m treating it as an off-season, just trying to get better.” Championships await. —Frazier Tharpe.