National Shapewear Day: Tips To Choose The Right Piece

Concealer is one of those desert-island beauty picks I never want to be without — but neutral shades just scratch the surface of concealer's greatness. Color-correcting options, like green concealers, can calm redness caused by irritation, rosacea, and acne flare-ups, or just general flushing. For a quick refresh, green concealers work to neutralize redness because green and red are contrasting colors (remember when you learned about the color wheel in elementary school?). Choosing the best green concealer for you shouldn’t be overly complicated, as you don't have to worry about finding a shade that blends in with your skin tone. In general, pale, mint-green colors will work best with fair to tan skin tones, while true green concealers are better suited for deeper skin tones. When selecting your green concealer, keep in mind what formulas you do (and don't) like — e.g., liquids, sticks, or creams — as well as what tends to work best with your skin type. Naturally, a green concealer will be best for spot treating redness, while anyone looking to neutralize redness across a larger area of their face may find a green primer to be more helpful.