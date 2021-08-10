Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

After blowing 4 late leads, Yanks finally hold off KC in 11

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and the New York Yankees, after blowing four late leads, finally held off the feisty Kansas City Royals 8-6. Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5. But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, refused to go down easily once again. They got a two-out RBI single from pinch-hitter Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes. Wandy Peralta earned his third major league save.

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Brett Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLB247Sports

Former USC pitcher makes MLB debut for Diamondbacks

USC’s legacy in Major League Baseball is unmatched and Tyler Gilbert only added to that Tuesday night. Gilbert became the 118th former USC baseball player to make it to the big leagues when he made his MLB debut with Arizona after being called up by the Diamondbacks. The left-handed reliever...
MLBMLB

In 1st MLB start, Gilbert hurls no-no

PHOENIX -- A year ago, with the Minor League season having been canceled, Tyler Gilbert was working as an electrician in Northern California. On Saturday night at Chase Field, the D-backs left-hander etched himself into the record books as he threw a no-hitter in his first big league start in the D-backs’ 7-0 victory over the Padres.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: What fans need to know about top prospect Luis Gil

Fresh off winning Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week on July 26, New York Yankees top pitching prospect Luis Gil was absolutely shelled in his next outing on July 27. He saw his ERA balloon from 4.03 to 5.64 after that. Next up, though? A promotion to the major leagues!
MLBaudacy.com

Yankees to call up No. 6 prospect Luis Gil to start Tuesday's game

It won’t be Nasty Nestor tonight – instead, the Yankees will call up their No. 6 prospect, RHP Luis Gil, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Tuesday night’s game with the Orioles in place of Gerrit Cole. Gil has split this season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A, posting a 2.64 ERA...
Fishkill, NYputnamcountycourier.com

Renegades Blow Open Division Lead

FISHKILL – The Hudson Valley Renegades might be in a mini-slump, going 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they still know the right time to win and still have a flair for the dramatic. Chad Bell slugged a walkoff home run in the bottom of the nint...
Baseballsemoball.com

Fighting Squirrels hold off late Tropics rally for 10-9 win

On Monday, the McDonalds Fighting Squirrels were able to defeat the Southeast Tropics 10-9 in the World Series as the offense exploded and the starting pitching struggled for both teams. The Fighting Squirrels and Tropics are considered to be huge rivals in Missouri as the two teams have played a...
MLBarcamax.com

Bullpen can't hold late lead as Pirates lose to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Pirates’ pitching was always going to be in dire straits in Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Left-hander Steven Brault made his long-awaited debut, starting his first game since 2020 after a lat strain from spring training held him out for four months. At the same time, he was going to be limited in his first action of the season.
MLBMLB

Faulty defense in KC 'infuriating' for Yanks

Kyle Higashioka saw the runner break for third base, a flash of churning blue and white moving across his peripheral vision. Knowing that he must act quickly with a curveball on the way, the catcher popped out of his crouch, snared the ball and fired. The ball trickled into the...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

AquaSox blow late lead again in 3rd straight loss to Indians

SPOKANE — Isaac Collins drove in Niko Decolati with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Everett AquaSox blew a late lead for the second straight game in a 9-8 loss to the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium. Kennie Taylor’s two-run home run in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy