Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of infrastructure bill vote

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures: Dow down 0.05%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.12%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq held below record highs on Tuesday as investors awaited fresh progress towards the passing of a much-anticipated infrastructure bill.

The U.S. Senate has set a vote on passage of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), after which it would immediately begin to debate $3.5 trillion in additional investments.

With new coronavirus cases rising steadily in the United States, progress on the infrastructure package is expected to help gauge fiscal support for the next leg of recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

Focus is also on inflation numbers due on Wednesday for hints about the path of Federal Reserve policy, after two Fed officials said on Monday that inflation was already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed lower on Monday, weighed down by a fall in oil stocks and concerns over a sooner-than-expected taper tantrum.

But rising U.S. Treasury yields lifted financial shares, keeping Wall Street’s benchmark indexes near record highs.

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.12%.

Energy firms Halliburton Co, ExxonMobil Corp , Chevron Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc and Marathon Oil Corp gained between 0.4% and 1.9%, tracking a recovery in oil prices from a three-week low.

AMC Entertainment jumped 8.3% after beating second-quarter revenue estimates as moviegoers returned to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Exxonmobil#European#Dow#The U S Senate#U S Treasury#Nasdaq 100 E#Exxonmobil Corp#Chevron Corp#Diamondback Energy Inc#Marathon Oil Corp#Amc Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Businessadvisorhub.com

Gold Heads for Second Weekly Loss as Traders Assess Dollar, Fed

Bloomberg – Gold is heading for a second straight weekly loss as the dollar advances and concerns simmer that the Federal Reserve could soon reduce support for the U.S. economy. The dollar advanced Thursday after U.S. economic reports added to signs of rising inflation pressures and a strengthening job market....
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. inches higher as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. had edged higher with trade-sensitive Dow alongside benchmark S&P 500 extending their record-setting rallies, closing out with a second straight weekly percentage gain in a row, as large gains in Disney following a robust second-quarter earnings’ report had offset the impacts of a steep drop in US Consumer Sentiment Index as cited in a U.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Stutter As Traders Eye Fed Move, Delta Spread

Asian markets drifted Friday as a broadly positive week drew to a close with investors pricing in the likelihood that Federal Reserve officials will start withdrawing the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic. The fast-spreading Delta virus variant, which is forcing governments to introduce...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TREASURIES-Yields tumble on plummeting consumer sentiment

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sinking consumer sentiment. accelerated a fall in U.S. Treasury yields on Friday amid low. trading volume as the market looked to the Federal Reserve and. upcoming data for signs that could push rates higher. The benchmark 10-year yield, which traded as low. as 1.293%, was...
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as Big Tech climbs

Stocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with more gains Thursday, as strength in technology and healthcare companies outweighed a pullback elsewhere in the market. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index eked out a 0.3% gain, good enough for its third straight all-time high. The benchmark index...
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks seesaw, end day higher on tech-sector gains

Stocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with more gains Thursday, as strength in technology and health care companies outweighed a pullback elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 eked out a 0.3% gain, good enough for its third straight all-time high. The benchmark index managed to...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Poised To Extend Lackluster Performance

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Friday, with stocks poised to extend the lackluster performance seen throughout much of the week. U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday after what turned out to be a somewhat lackluster session. Data showing...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing's policy signals

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY declines below 110.30 as US Treasury bond yields turn south

US/DJPY is posting small daily losses during the European session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 ahead of consumer confidence data. After closing the last two trading days in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair edged lower during the European...
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Make Modest Gains After Days Of Records

European and US stock markets made modest gains on Friday after days of records as investors weighed concerns about the pandemic and disappointing US consumer data. European equities edged higher to cap the week, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 momentarily breaching the 16,000-point mark for the first time and Paris briefly reaching a 21-year high.
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
Businessrock947.com

U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

(Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers...
Retailkitco.com

Watch $1,800 gold price level as markets focus on data misses - analysts

(Kitco News) This summer, the gold market is keeping investors on their toes, with the latest price action seeing the precious metal soar after briefly dropping below $1,700 an ounce level earlier in the week. The swift $100-dollar moves are very volatile for the precious metal's space, which is seeing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy