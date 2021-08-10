‘Jeopardy!’s Mike Richards Responds to ‘The Price Is Right’ Lawsuit
(From TVinsider) Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is responding to rumors about his possible gig as a permanent host and concerns stemming from a lawsuit attached to his time with the show The Price Is Right. Richards, who is being considered to fill the hosting spot previously filled by Alex Trebek, confirmed the rumors in a memo shared to Jeopardy! staff per Variety. “It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show,” Richards wrote in the memo. “I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.”www.98online.com
