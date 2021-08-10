Cancel
'Jeopardy!'s Mike Richards Responds to 'The Price Is Right' Lawsuit

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(From TVinsider) Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is responding to rumors about his possible gig as a permanent host and concerns stemming from a lawsuit attached to his time with the show The Price Is Right. Richards, who is being considered to fill the hosting spot previously filled by Alex Trebek, confirmed the rumors in a memo shared to Jeopardy! staff per Variety. “It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show,” Richards wrote in the memo. “I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.”

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & Videoskcrw.com

Announcement of new ‘Jeopardy!’ host causes fan uproar online

Following the death of the iconic Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” featured a series of high-profile guest hosts. But the job of new host ultimately went to Mike Richards, the executive producer of the game show. There was an immediate backlash online — many fans are upset that someone like LeVar Burton...
TV & VideosLynchburg News and Advance

Fans of LeVar Burton in tizzy over 'Jeopardy!' host picks

Sony Pictures Television named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik the respective hosts of “Jeopardy!” and its spinoffs Wednesday after an avalanche of controversy at the end of a months-long search to replace the late Alex Trebek. Supporters of overwhelming fan favorite LeVar Burton, who recently guest-hosted the quiz show and...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Aren't Holding Back After 'Jeopardy' Names New Hosts Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards

For months, the beloved quiz show has auditioned many celebrity and Jeopardy! champion guest hosts to replace Alex Trebek following his death last November. Now, Sony Pictures Television has finally made a decision to move forward with the show's executive producer and The Big Bang Theory actress. The two will split hosting duties — Mike will become the new regular host, while Mayim will stand at the lectern during primetime specials.
TV & VideosSFGate

A Host of Questions Surround Mike Richards' 'Jeopardy!' Prospects

As many powerful figures with high-profile jobs could attest in recent years, past bad behavior has a way of coming back to haunt you in the #MeToo era. Just ask former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign Tuesday after a damaging investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women.
TV & VideosSun Chronicle

Furious that LeVar Burton isn't the new 'Jeopardy!' host? You're not alone

Sony Pictures Television named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik the respective hosts of “Jeopardy!” and its spinoffs Wednesday after an avalanche of controversy at the end of a months-long search to replace the late Alex Trebek. Supporters of overwhelming fan favorite LeVar Burton — who recently guest-hosted the quiz show...
TV & VideosPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Should LeVar Burton have been chosen as new 'Jeopardy!' host?

Sony Pictures Television named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik the respective hosts of “Jeopardy!” and its spinoffs Wednesday after an avalanche of controversy at the end of a monthslong search to replace the late Alex Trebek. Supporters of overwhelming fan favorite LeVar Burton — who recently guest-hosted the quiz show...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: How Newly Named Host Mike Richards’s Fandom Started as a Kid

At long last, “Jeopardy!” found its permanent host(s). Executive producer Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will tag-team the game show for upcoming seasons. When the news broke last week, Mayim and Richards both thanked fans and Sony Pictures Television for the appointment. The game show started searching for a permanent host after the tragic death of Alex Trebek last November. Since then, a slew of 16 guest hosts has stepped in to lead “Jeopardy!”, including Bialik and Richards.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.

