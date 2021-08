This is technology M&A deal number 498 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Evergreen Services Group, backed by private equity firm Alpine Investors, has made dozens of MSP acquisitions and investments since 2018. Instead of “flipping” the acquired businesses to turn a quick profit, Evergreen Services Group invests, holds and builds value for the long term. Evergreen now owns multiple “platform” MSPs — which are regional (or national) IT service providers that are large enough to absorb tuck-in MSP, MSSP and IT consulting acquisitions.