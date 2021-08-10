HSBC forbids UK customers to make payments to Binance
HSBC has revealed it will stop UK customers from making payments to Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, wherever possible. HSBC has taken this decision due to concerns about the possible risks to their customers. Major banks including Barclays, Santander, and Natwest also blocked UK customers from making payments to Binance in July. Similar cautions have been issued by financial watchdogs in Hong Kong, Japan, and the Cayman Islands who claim that Binance has been providing financial services without proper permissions.thepaypers.com
