HSBC forbids UK customers to make payments to Binance

Is there anywhere else for people to meet and chat about the weather? Is there a functioning cash machine, and somewhere you can pay in a cheque? And is the high street looking a bit tatty, and down-at-heel? It is not yet clear on what criteria the City watchdog might base its potential new powers to stop banks from closing their branches. However, one point is already clear. It will take account of a range of social factors - and it won’t be a commercial decision.