Big Thief, 'Little Things'

By Marissa Lorusso
 5 days ago

Much of Big Thief's magic comes from the band members' inimitable ability to really hear and speak to each other in the midst of their songcraft — what NPR Music contributor Ben Naddaff-Hafrey once called "the unparalleled togetherness of their playing." In "Little Things," one of two new songs that mark the band's first new material since its two stunning albums from 2019 (and a single pulled from the outtakes), that togetherness creates a trick of gravity, a song that's propulsive yet weightless. Over a magnetic, evolving beat, Adrianne Lenker's pining address to a lover morphs into a churning, wordless outro, a testament to the way love can knock us out of orbit, then spin us back toward each other.

