Opinion: Behind our love/hate relationship with inflation
Inflation has been absent from the economic scene for decades. Now, there is a growing concern inflation will increase significantly, hindering economic growth and risk-based asset prices. Historically, the economy and financial markets have a love/hate relationship with inflation. While some inflation is good for the economy, allowing companies to increase prices and wages, spiking inflation can cause consternation in the markets.sbj.net
