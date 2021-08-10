Cancel
Business

Logistics company nabs Passport's uptown office space at First Citizens Bank Plaza

By Caroline Hudson
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago
Spot, a logistics and technology company, confirmed on Monday it is leasing about 26,500 square feet on the 22nd and 23rd floors.

