Logistics company nabs Passport's uptown office space at First Citizens Bank Plaza
Spot, a logistics and technology company, confirmed on Monday it is leasing about 26,500 square feet on the 22nd and 23rd floors.www.bizjournals.com
Spot, a logistics and technology company, confirmed on Monday it is leasing about 26,500 square feet on the 22nd and 23rd floors.www.bizjournals.com
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
Comments / 0